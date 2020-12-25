back
Soha Ali Khan On Motherhood
Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan discuss the paparazzi attention has on their kids on Filmy Mirchi’s show What Women Want.
25/12/2020 6:57 AM
- 828.3K
- 5.9K
- 172
119 comments
Sonam D.8 hours
Watch 🙌🏻
Aparnaa G.17 hours
Why hear such shit
Tahira T.a day
Speaking as if running out of time, so annoying, I got breathless while hearing all..
Sushma H.a day
Wow kunal is a good father
Aarti R.a day
Who actually cares what Taimur is doing. I wouldn't even recognize him if I happened to see him.. So.. Really, I guess it's paid media asked to follow him
Shweta S.a day
She is talking way too fast
Manisha N.a day
Anup B.a day
Do people actually take their time out to watch these 2 dumbasses chat shit?
Nayab B.a day
Kitnaa bolti yar yeh soyaa lolz
Girija R.a day
Please buy my book The Magic of Parenting' , it's a very good book for childhood concerns, very empowering book.
Girija R.a day
Celebrity mom shaming is so sad, God be with all !
Girija R.a day
I read a beautiful saying somewhere...when kids are throwing tantrums it is for connection n not for attention... give what's needed at the hood..
Girija R.a day
So ,celebrities must say a high pitched hi with a bright smile and give a huuge loving hug or cuddle when around and then go on with what ever ....
Girija R.a day
Why should we give attention n pamper our kids ,even when it may not be required... is..to have them experience the nice feeling. We may not be around when they really need...but it helps to have had the pampering experience to recall. Therefore it is so very important to have pleasant surprises of attention, cuddling,pampering while around the kids. It is such a secured n positive experience for the kids,that they innately start developing a confident nature in your absence. Pampering little kids by parents doesn't spoil them but develops a loving nature. If not always, mostly positive attention n pleasant environment is essential, rather than treating the kids as grown ups in a serious environment.
Angie B.a day
Look at this croked neck and nose and lip frog.. Crazy looking family too
Megha K.2 days
Who is he to "allow"?
Bijal P.2 days
You stop and look at the cameras and get attention so Mumbai has made a business to photograph you all. Stay away tell the people around you to stop taking commission from the cameramen !! They bring them I think.
Debbie R.2 days
Are they having a conversation about how to be a mother and call it a show.
Jasmine J.2 days
❌❌boycott this show waste of time and nonsense. As strong women we don’t need external validation from hypocrites especially... please ❌❌
Ela C.2 days
Not anymore so chill! Nobody follows u morons anymore 😁