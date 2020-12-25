back

Soha Ali Khan On Motherhood

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan discuss the paparazzi attention has on their kids on Filmy Mirchi’s show What Women Want.

25/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 828.3K
  • 172

And even more

  1. 3:25

    Cameo: La red social donde las celebridades se venden

  2. 2:29

    AMLO y sus mensajes de navidad

  3. 3:39

    Esta es la vida de Jane Fonda

  4. 3:51

    En exclusiva con Brut: DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot y Tarantino

  5. 1:15

    Cuando las ganas de bailar pueden más que el miedo al bullying

  6. 5:09

    BBoy Haiper: El retrato de un bailarín extraordinario

119 comments

  • Sonam D.
    8 hours

    Watch 🙌🏻

  • Aparnaa G.
    17 hours

    Why hear such shit

  • Tahira T.
    a day

    Speaking as if running out of time, so annoying, I got breathless while hearing all..

  • Sushma H.
    a day

    Wow kunal is a good father

  • Aarti R.
    a day

    Who actually cares what Taimur is doing. I wouldn't even recognize him if I happened to see him.. So.. Really, I guess it's paid media asked to follow him

  • Shweta S.
    a day

    She is talking way too fast

  • Manisha N.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/405723007116747/?ref=share

  • Anup B.
    a day

    Do people actually take their time out to watch these 2 dumbasses chat shit?

  • Nayab B.
    a day

    Kitnaa bolti yar yeh soyaa lolz

  • Girija R.
    a day

    Please buy my book The Magic of Parenting' , it's a very good book for childhood concerns, very empowering book.

  • Girija R.
    a day

    Celebrity mom shaming is so sad, God be with all !

  • Girija R.
    a day

    I read a beautiful saying somewhere...when kids are throwing tantrums it is for connection n not for attention... give what's needed at the hood..

  • Girija R.
    a day

    So ,celebrities must say a high pitched hi with a bright smile and give a huuge loving hug or cuddle when around and then go on with what ever ....

  • Girija R.
    a day

    Why should we give attention n pamper our kids ,even when it may not be required... is..to have them experience the nice feeling. We may not be around when they really need...but it helps to have had the pampering experience to recall. Therefore it is so very important to have pleasant surprises of attention, cuddling,pampering while around the kids. It is such a secured n positive experience for the kids,that they innately start developing a confident nature in your absence. Pampering little kids by parents doesn't spoil them but develops a loving nature. If not always, mostly positive attention n pleasant environment is essential, rather than treating the kids as grown ups in a serious environment.

  • Angie B.
    a day

    Look at this croked neck and nose and lip frog.. Crazy looking family too

  • Megha K.
    2 days

    Who is he to "allow"?

  • Bijal P.
    2 days

    You stop and look at the cameras and get attention so Mumbai has made a business to photograph you all. Stay away tell the people around you to stop taking commission from the cameramen !! They bring them I think.

  • Debbie R.
    2 days

    Are they having a conversation about how to be a mother and call it a show.

  • Jasmine J.
    2 days

    ❌❌boycott this show waste of time and nonsense. As strong women we don’t need external validation from hypocrites especially... please ❌❌

  • Ela C.
    2 days

    Not anymore so chill! Nobody follows u morons anymore 😁

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.