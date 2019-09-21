back

Soldier Sings Sandese Aatein Hain

Surinder Singh, a Border Security Force soldier who also featured in Indian Idol last year, will melt your heart with this song about life in the army. 🎤☺️

16/01/2019 11:50 AMupdated: 05/06/2019 11:13 AM
  • 434.6K
  • 577

467 comments

  • Karouna D.
    21/09/2019 05:26

    God bless all the people who lay down the lives to protect their people 🙏🙏🙏

  • Jitendar Y.
    16/09/2019 14:02

    Very nice

  • Fakhra M.
    16/09/2019 05:58

    Grt bro

  • Sultanahmed M.
    13/09/2019 09:36

    Whoever commenting unnecessary..if u never loved ur family thn what u would love other ...stop war n spread peace ...what u would get by fighting aah ...it will make u up but love will always in hearts...

  • Ramu D.
    13/09/2019 08:39

    Jayhind

  • Pinky N.
    12/09/2019 06:41

    So nice

  • Sri S.
    11/09/2019 09:05

    Awesome lovely voice. It made me so emotional you guys do lot for us, our Country. Salute, Jai Hind. I wish, hope and pray my son too join in serving nation when he grows up.

  • Joy M.
    10/09/2019 14:19

    Nice song

  • Joy M.
    10/09/2019 14:19

    Jai Hind sir g

  • Sangeeta D.
    09/09/2019 12:05

    Anoop Pratap

  • Santosh B.
    08/09/2019 08:01

    बहोत खूब अपने देश के साथ भी और अपने परीवर दोस्तो के साथ भी सलाम तुझे वंदे मातरम

  • Pampa D.
    07/09/2019 16:41

    Nice Voice

  • Kunal K.
    07/09/2019 05:36

    Bohot badiya

  • Matisha P.
    06/09/2019 17:54

    ❤️❤️

  • Aditya B.
    05/09/2019 17:25

    Goosebumps man🙏👍

  • Amir R.
    05/09/2019 02:55

    Tm aao to sahi. Tm sb ki gand maaren ge or is bar chae bhi nahi pilae ge

  • Meenakshi D.
    04/09/2019 22:22

    May u live long

  • Akhil R.
    04/09/2019 20:02

    Weldone sir...aap cha gye....kya awaz hai....waise aap ko indian ideol me dekha tha yahi song gate hue..

  • Rahul S.
    04/09/2019 15:32

    love u brother .. I love India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Manoj K.
    04/09/2019 05:59

    agar bjp aur modi ki government hey tho....kaise vapas aayega.... just count how many soldiers died in last 6 years...

