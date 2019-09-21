back
Soldier Sings Sandese Aatein Hain
Surinder Singh, a Border Security Force soldier who also featured in Indian Idol last year, will melt your heart with this song about life in the army. 🎤☺️
16/01/2019 11:50 AMupdated: 05/06/2019 11:13 AM
467 comments
Karouna D.21/09/2019 05:26
God bless all the people who lay down the lives to protect their people 🙏🙏🙏
Jitendar Y.16/09/2019 14:02
Very nice
Fakhra M.16/09/2019 05:58
Grt bro
Sultanahmed M.13/09/2019 09:36
Whoever commenting unnecessary..if u never loved ur family thn what u would love other ...stop war n spread peace ...what u would get by fighting aah ...it will make u up but love will always in hearts...
Ramu D.13/09/2019 08:39
Jayhind
Pinky N.12/09/2019 06:41
So nice
Sri S.11/09/2019 09:05
Awesome lovely voice. It made me so emotional you guys do lot for us, our Country. Salute, Jai Hind. I wish, hope and pray my son too join in serving nation when he grows up.
Joy M.10/09/2019 14:19
Nice song
Joy M.10/09/2019 14:19
Jai Hind sir g
Sangeeta D.09/09/2019 12:05
Anoop Pratap
Santosh B.08/09/2019 08:01
बहोत खूब अपने देश के साथ भी और अपने परीवर दोस्तो के साथ भी सलाम तुझे वंदे मातरम
Pampa D.07/09/2019 16:41
Nice Voice
Kunal K.07/09/2019 05:36
Bohot badiya
Matisha P.06/09/2019 17:54
❤️❤️
Aditya B.05/09/2019 17:25
Goosebumps man🙏👍
Amir R.05/09/2019 02:55
Tm aao to sahi. Tm sb ki gand maaren ge or is bar chae bhi nahi pilae ge
Meenakshi D.04/09/2019 22:22
May u live long
Akhil R.04/09/2019 20:02
Weldone sir...aap cha gye....kya awaz hai....waise aap ko indian ideol me dekha tha yahi song gate hue..
Rahul S.04/09/2019 15:32
love u brother .. I love India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Manoj K.04/09/2019 05:59
agar bjp aur modi ki government hey tho....kaise vapas aayega.... just count how many soldiers died in last 6 years...