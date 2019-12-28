back

Sonakshi Sinha Backs Anti-CAA Protests

Why don’t more Bollywood figures join the Citizenship Amendment Act protests? Here’s Sonakshi Sinha with her answer.

12/28/2019 4:57 AM
  • Rithi P.
    7 hours

    What rubbish she is talking about....what right modi has taken....she is living in a cage.

  • Rajinder U.
    8 hours

    She is a dumbo who could not answer a simple question in KBC regarding Bhagwan Ram's family when her own family is named after them

  • Atom S.
    9 hours

    CHALO BHAI AB YE SURE HUA KI YE BHI KISI MULLE KE PALLE HI BANDHNE WALI HAI...BAKI STUPID INDIAN HINDU GIRL KI TARAH.......SATRUDHAN SINHA NE GADDAR LADKI KO JANM DIA....

  • Hk M.
    10 hours

    Weldon sona.... Shame on other actors who still thinking that their movies would be ban if they oppose NRC, CAA

  • Pravin B.
    10 hours

    SOBAKSI IS MOSLIM & SHE IS GOING TO MARY MOLIM MULANA

  • Shyam D.
    11 hours

    Bollywood is not very clever..that we want

  • Harbinder S.
    11 hours

    Stupid piece of shit

  • Brut India
    11 hours

    How Indian celebrities used their voice in the nationwide protests: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/caa-outrage-anurag-kashyap-slams-fascist-govt-vicky-kaushal-rajkummar-rao-tweet-in-solidarity-john-cusack-calls-new-delhi-war-zone/articleshow/72818110.cms

  • Sunil V.
    12 hours

    Very smart hahahhah

  • Abhishek O.
    12 hours

    Iam sure she is not aware of the entire issue😂😂

  • Vinoy K.
    13 hours

    समझती भी है, मुद्दे को?

  • Sara G.
    14 hours

    Every country should have laws and regulations or live like you know what. Time India and its people take back their country. The country has been cursed by invaders converts Anti Indian Anti Nationals Anti Hindu. Remember India is Hindu LAND and part of it was given away to evil eyes already. . Hindus especially need to unite and stop dividing into caste system we are all equal....

  • Ankur V.
    16 hours

    Dumb bitch

  • Shiva N.
    18 hours

    Tell her to stay in a bit for 1 day without a.c. or car and then let's see what she can say

  • Sumit M.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/356540114764652/permalink/969105270174797/

  • Amresh K.
    a day

    Badi badi baatein vada pav khate. Sanjeevni booti kiske liye laaya gaya tha 😅😅🤣🤣🤣

  • Amandeep S.
    a day

    Chahe ye support me ho ya against me!! Agar app is mandbuddhi se influence ho jate h ya provoke bhi ho jate , seriously I say seriously aap ko chulu bhar pani me dub jana chahiye

  • Abhishek P.
    a day

    Jo bollywood mere desh ke khilaaf me unko boycott kar raha hu

  • Abhishek P.
    a day

    Aaj ke baad i am boycott her movie with sawra bhaskar

  • Srinidhi P.
    a day

    Film flop isliye yeh sab backwaass hai...😂😂😂😂