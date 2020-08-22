back

Sonakshi Sinha Launches Anti-Trolling Campaign

Why Sonakshi Sinha is not going to tolerate trolls any longer… “Ab bas!” ✋

08/22/2020 1:27 PM
  • 515.0k
  • 979

895 comments

  • Piyush T.
    a day

    You are bitch and india 🇮🇳 will boycott you and your bollywood friends

  • Adil A.
    2 days

    Fun at

  • Taufiq K.
    4 days

    Plastic nepotistic horrible actress.

  • Fahmida A.
    4 days

    bohot ghatiya hain ap salman khan ki gulam🤬🤬

  • Aashi K.
    4 days

    सुशान्त को तुम्हारी इंडस्ट्री ने bully किया publicly आर्टिकल छपवा कर उसे मानसिक यातनाएं दी गयी उससे फिल्म्स छीन ली गईं उसे रेपिस्ट,women chaser, ट्रक ड्राइवर और पता नही क्या क्या कहा गया और आखिर उसकी जान ही ले ली गयी तब क्यों नही बोले तुम लोग ,,वो तो तुम्हारा साथी था क्यों उसके लिए आवाज़ नही उठाई? अब खुद को गाली पड़ रही है तो बड़ी तकलीफ हो रही है सोचो वो कितनी तकलीफ से गुजरा होगा ,,, अब तुम bullywood वाले हमारे प्यार तो क्या हमारी नफरत के भी लायक नही हो । बॉयकॉट bullywood।।।।

  • Manoj S.
    4 days

    Koi pareshan Karega tu tu apne Patti Manoj Singh ko Bata dena

  • Aindrila R.
    4 days

    Brut please don't waste your and people's time by posting these Nautanki of Nepo kids

  • Kawal K.
    4 days

    Lips dekho......hahaha....banawati....artificial....

  • Magnanil G.
    5 days

    What will you say about this ? https://youtu.be/2MRh5K0BnnE

  • Sadashiva K.
    6 days

    Gorgeous

  • Prashant S.
    6 days

    she'll be trolled even more!!

  • Puja P.
    6 days

    Moti chup kar

  • Thor J.
    7 days

    Aand ka na g### ka..gyaan ch# brhhmand ka

  • Thor J.
    7 days

    Nikal be law##

  • Dipali S.
    7 days

    boycott

  • Lian L.
    7 days

    Well come to new India 🇮🇳 🤗 it’s just the beginning those days are not far when our country will b counted under the worst nation like Congo 🇨🇬 Yemen 🇾🇪 🤣

  • Dar B.
    08/26/2020 16:55

    Nice

  • میراحمد ی.
    08/26/2020 16:18

    hi

  • Surya S.
    08/26/2020 15:50

    🖤🖤🖤✌️

  • Bittu N.
    08/26/2020 15:05

    Lajawab..

