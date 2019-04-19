Sonali Bendre On Fighting Cancer

Sonali Bendre opens up about why she chose to go to the US for her cancer treatment.
483 comments
Kireet D.07/10/2019 02:52
But I like your hair cut style
Ambalika B.07/03/2019 16:17
Celebrities have money and means No use keeping their example Common people can't afford
Sharadha B.07/02/2019 07:05
I am a metastatic stage 4 survivor. I got my treatment in chennai very much in India. It is almost 15 years. I feel sad for these people who preach about their country but no respect for it.
Jasleen W.07/01/2019 16:00
God bless u
Chanakya C.06/27/2019 02:30
Yes upto my knowledge in USA there is no such persons who used to practice without proper degree but in India due to quakery the detection of disease was great job of subsiding the classic symptoms by these quacks especially in villages who knew nothing and practice in India so even politicians are willing to go abroad for treatment that's why India will be a developing country for ever ....
Masarat H.06/25/2019 18:06
Bless her
Mridula K.06/25/2019 14:16
Raheeso k chonchle
Mridula K.06/25/2019 14:15
Stage par nahi apne friends Ko batao bahan. How can we go
Sandhya A.06/24/2019 18:47
Hats off to her..
Geeta T.06/22/2019 18:09
It's TRUE that we are taught to endure pain We neglect ourselves saying asa to gota hai It's normal Only when it becomes unbearable we go for consultation and treatment
Radhika P.06/22/2019 04:35
She is explaining this to a public who would definitely ask her 'why didnt u go elsewhere for treatment',if something goes wrong for her
Rajita P.06/21/2019 04:13
Rajita P.06/20/2019 12:14
Rajita P.06/20/2019 12:13
Hrudaya P.06/19/2019 05:35
Who cares whr u treated ur cancer! I CNT TAKE A CHANCE ? Wht d hell ?? I mean treating in India is taking a chance??? U r clearly demeaning ur country by this statement ur wish u can go whrever u want!!! Thank god u didn't say before starting ur career in Bollywood otherwise u would HV been struggling with a cancer like a common man does
Sonia K.06/19/2019 02:38
ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ
Puja D.06/18/2019 12:12
How is this even a point of contention? She could afford it and did it. He family wanted the best for her and they did it. Simple! For people questioning her, I just want to ask this - if you had been in her place, wouldn't you have done the same?
Afreen S.06/18/2019 10:33
What about common ppls dealing here in india.. Think about it mam... W r facing since 2014 still fighting with cancer... W r not capable to go USA... AAP URHAAN awaaz garebo k liye dawaya bechte india Mai 500 ki dawaa 10000 Mai.... Thak chuke patient ab to ye haal patients KA bolte marne do humey isi haal Mai.... Hum jeetey khaatey peety yahi india Mai per afsos ke koi nai rahi KA sochne waalaa... Bus sub ke sub apni jebey barney Mai busy
Pia C.06/17/2019 07:24
After this nobody even cares....India could be first to invent anti metastasis drug in the whole world!!!!!!
Pia C.06/17/2019 07:21
