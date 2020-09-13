back
Sonali Bendre On Pay Disparity And More
“If I put in more, if I bring in more, I need to get paid more.” Sonali Bendre Behl says it like it is in this freewheeling chat with Brut India.
09/13/2020 6:57 AM
- 101.0k
- 835
- 32
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Hervaven G.a day
Who really cares about these people they are not gods and aren't gonna pay my bills so what does it matter what they do and say nothing is real there actors for God's sake
Kumar R.2 days
At the office the receptionist (female) get paid more.
Geeta V.3 days
I agree to that across all careers everyone should be paid for what they bring in. I have been through this in my last organisation, it might not be nepotism here but then the groupism comes in, where one fellow belong to the managers community he gets paid more. It's non sense. I am happy I got out of that shit but never know where else it is happening and people who did it is will pay for it for sure.
Abdl R.3 days
The male actors are the crowd pullers and the success of a movies usually depends on the role of the male actors. The male actors usually are the key characters in the movies.
Mohit B.3 days
I agree..at some point female deserving actors should get more or equal pay... BUT sirf apne dum pe movie ko HIT / SUPERHIT karwane ki koobat bhi to honi chaiye.. मतलब फ़ीमेल हो तो patriarchy के नाम पे कुछ भी बोल दो. लड़का हो या लड़की....जो डिज़र्व करता है उसे मिलना चाइए ।
Abdimajid G.4 days
😂😂 You guys will suffer as long salman khan and nepotism stay in power in bollywood
Debditya S.4 days
Wow...the comment section is toxic!!!!!
RaghuRam T.4 days
I don't think it's a function of gender..I think it's the function of revenue you generate. Popular south heroines like Nayantara, Anushka have reached their super stardom and they do work on individual projects.
Vimal M.4 days
I don't understand that where all these kind of species get gyan? When they not in the business.
Karthik P.4 days
Nonsense , i wonder why did all low paying jobs like plumber , scavenging , fire fighters , bouncers, security forces why did women wont work and prove , it is all just for getting famous these days patriarchy and all dramas coming out. There are so many laws discriminating men. Oh god save men from women's dominating & discriminating world. When you deserve you will be paid for that, remaining all nonsense.
Sheerin F.4 days
I just loved the way she spoke ...just wow ❤️
Maddy A.4 days
She is my all time crush..
Amitava G.4 days
This is wrong. Patriarchy doesn't exists in most places. I mean not in good places. Being a man is also difficult, given the amount of pressure we have to deal with. No one wants to be with an unemployed guy. Society doesn't accept them. But anyone will marry and take care of a woman irrespective of their income. Men get paid more because they can grind more. It's biological. Most women can't do that. statistically they go in roles those are more people caring. Not because they are weak, but they are kinder than the men at the same position. The competition out there is cut throat and dirty in the corporate world. Being a woman CEO is more difficult than a male CEO. So the ones out there have really gone out of their way. In sectors like IT my female colleagues get just as much as they pay the guy in the same position. Yet we find more women as doctors and nurses. Most women are kind , and sometimes limited my their physical capabilities. They should be compensated differently, like more leaves and such. All apples are not same. People should just stop saying words all the time
Deep A.4 days
She was a bad actor. Never carried a film on her shoulders. Except for Sarfarosh, dont think she had any hit. So this pay parity thing has to be seen in perspective...!
Rohan G.4 days
You don't get paid on the basis of gender. You get paid on the basis of business you bring. Pair Deepika opposite Uday Chopra, Deepika will be paid more. It is all about the money and audience you bring in.
Kuldeep T.4 days
Successful?
Jalandhar B.4 days
Short time forget all
Urouj U.4 days
Somali there is equal pay in all jobs, no male female bias. But in films there is disparity because of role length. Should kareena have demanded equal pay as Shah Rukh in Raa. One?Her role was minimal.
Potom B.4 days
She is so pretty💕💕
Rajveer S.4 days
Challenge Bollywood to make just 10 movies in a row without any woman in it. I can bet, not even a single film will be praised.