South Indian Stand-Up Comedy

South Indian stand-up comics take aim at North India. #ChennaiExpress #NeverForget
संतोष क.04/11/2019 07:50
Wake up India 🇮🇳 get really freedom of corruption and vote 🗳.. it’s last chance to save the country.. Jai Hind! 🙏🏽
Virendra D.04/04/2019 06:59
आप जो बातें अपनी मन की बातों में कहे हैं, उन्हीं बातों को एक कागज पर लिखकर हस्ताक्षर करके मैनिफेस्टो क्यों नहीं बना देते.. जिसमे उस काम की डेडलाइन जरूर लिखना? आप फेकू नहीं हैं.. यह साबित कर दीजिये.. रघुपति रीती सदा चली आई.. प्राण जाये पर बचन ना जाई..
Shajahan N.04/02/2019 13:33
You should watch this!
Maringanti G.04/01/2019 18:29
The fact is that North Indians are badbola They feel India is North India only and for them they are superior and all others are differ.
Anshul M.03/31/2019 21:13
So Brute India also works on How to Divide and rule over India....as a central Indian.... Well they are Comedians they always create contents......doesnt mean we disrespect them......I respect South India more because they are true to the culture....the language...., The people...., They are the actual pride of India.... compared to North...!
Osama M.03/30/2019 09:39
Despite everything macha,south india has always been a dream to live in. Ayo cant wait for it!
Abhishek R.03/30/2019 07:57
Ouch, shots fired 🔥
Muhammad W.03/29/2019 12:25
1:08 is cheating or deceiving others is considered as smart?
Div S.03/28/2019 05:14
chettaa
Arbaj K.03/26/2019 11:15
?
Aditya R.03/25/2019 08:12
😂
Subbaraman K.03/25/2019 06:18
North, East, South or West, For all of us India is the best.
Mrityunjay T.03/24/2019 07:16
And the fight between north india vs south india begins in 3 2 1.... Mission accomplished for the post!
Khuram M.03/24/2019 06:51
,😂😂
Gursimran S.03/24/2019 06:49
As a part of global IT Major ..I have worked in East West and south India..and you expect me to learn Marathi Tamil and Bengali etc !!! This is one country not Europe!!! Conversation and clean heart is important not the language!!!
Pradeep G.03/23/2019 05:58
😂
Mohan R.03/22/2019 16:07
Beware! This video is made break India, don't fall for the trap. Brut India is funded & operated by anti India NGOs
Utpal B.03/22/2019 11:48
Sadhguru ji represent total of South India though he is a Tamilians from Tamil Nadu but if we Indians from the North India and the whole planet Earth wants to know what is South India one glance at Sadhguru ji will tell all as to what South India is .I hope Sadhguru ji may have some knowledge of all states of South India.He must be familiar with Telgu, Malayalam,Kanadiga ,but when it comes to English he is just an OXFORD DICTIONERY ,in English he out beats All the English speaking with his extraordinary simple English he uses to explain everything in planet earth and beyound.He is a simply a Great South Indian a true marg darshak for the WHOLE WORLD.
Abhishek M.03/22/2019 10:38
Newsflash: India's not just North and South India you know. There's West and East too. I'm from the East and I'm nothing like a North Indian.
Utpal B.03/22/2019 08:45
I like idli dosa and Sambar.Sambar with drum stick,ladies finger,brinjal etc all given in together is superb to tast