Sriti Jha Narrates What Being An Asexual Is Like

“I learned to lie in words and in moans.” Sriti Jha performs "Confessions Of An Asexual Romantic" during the 2020 Kommune India Spoken Fest.

11/01/2021 6:12 PM
  • 1.6M
  • 745

Bollywood and Beyond

470 comments

  • Divya V.
    23 minutes

    Your words are like poem

  • Sayati M.
    2 hours

    Wow!!! Just wow!

  • Merin G.
    2 hours

    I think a lot of women in her age can narrate along with her

  • Sarnab C.
    4 hours

    Really a beautiful mess!

  • Abhishek N.
    4 hours

    I hope this gives strength to people who still find it difficult to come out. As a society, we are far from encouraging, but gems like these always shine through the mess that we are... more power to you girl.

  • Minali S.
    5 hours

    Awesome..!

  • Jayana J.
    6 hours

    ❤️❤️

  • Adrita N.
    8 hours

    💜

  • Jasmine S.
    9 hours

    👏 hats off for being so so brave to open up on a topic a lot of people know nothing about! We are all individuals, not one is like the other 😊 ✊ Society needs to learn about this ❤️

  • Gagan D.
    9 hours

    Hatt bc.. Fuddu saali

  • Norbert T.
    9 hours

    TF IS AN ASEXUAL??

  • Gopika K.
    10 hours

    lol Google and FB knows wat to recommend when

  • Rushabh D.
    10 hours

    Todddd

  • Toral P.
    11 hours

    SuperB...

  • Monali D.
    11 hours

    plz do listen 👂

  • Kanchan K.
    12 hours

    Respect

  • Kusum D.
    12 hours

    Beautiful and graceful Love you❤️❤️

  • Shivani S.
    12 hours

    Take a bow girl ❤️

  • Lohith B.
    12 hours

    The singing poerty of every youth

  • Papia D.
    12 hours

    Mind-blowing expressions, with that twinkle in the eyes ,to sum it all it was exceptiona.

