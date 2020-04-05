SRK Singing About Quarantine Is 💯

Delhi Man Rants About Alcohol Queues
Kiran P.19 hours
Over acting like dukan..... Jab bhi desh ke liye kuch karna ho to bill me chup jata hai...
Stephanie S.19 hours
Hahaha this was so funny!!! I like it!!!
Maritza P.20 hours
Lo máximo
Ashish S.20 hours
Readings these comments.. are we over analyzing this🧐🧐🧐..lighten up folks, just chill !! And yes, I am up for anything that’s not depressing and brings a smile ... keep rocking!!!
Aslam A.a day
Nice song
Manas R.a day
Miss u irfan Khan...
Irfana P.a day
Superb my hero
Nikita J.a day
Beautiful! Superb!! 👌🏻👍💙
Ismail K.a day
🏃🙏
Rifhat Q.a day
you should try this😝😝😝
Abida A.a day
Don't have any respect for these so called actors, who don't speak up for the brutality that went on in Delhi against the Muslims. Allah has shown these actors their true place. They are So obsessed with money & fame, they looked the other way😡😡😡
Anurag S.a day
Shitty actor and shitty singer as well. 🤣
Swapnil R.a day
😁
Smriti P.a day
Ankita Pathak 🤓
Ariyan G.a day
Nice
Pratap C.a day
Absolutely flops, bogous.
Ketan C.a day
He is coming up with Tipu - Hindu should boycott any attempt to make a hero out of jihadi muslim invader who looted India and killed Hindus.
MD S.2 days
S rk super
Shahrukh A.2 days
Sopper
Deb S.2 days
Please fir se khabi mat gaana 🙄😁🤣🤣