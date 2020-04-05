back

SRK Singing About Quarantine Is 💯

Shah Rukh Khan hopes for better days in this singing act. Watch his son AbRam temper his enthusiasm at the end. 😍

05/04/2020 3:42 PM
  • 359.6k
  • 371

And even more

  1. 2:16

    Delhi Man Rants About Alcohol Queues

  2. 5:17

    Gone Too Soon, The Quiet Superstar

  3. 4:44

    The Life of Bollywood's Lead Romantic

  4. 3:00

    SRK Singing About Quarantine Is 💯

  5. 1:12

    Rishi Kapoor Gives Singer Advice

  6. 2:39

    Don't Remember Ramayan's Aslam Khan, Do You?

244 comments

  • Kiran P.
    19 hours

    Over acting like dukan..... Jab bhi desh ke liye kuch karna ho to bill me chup jata hai...

  • Stephanie S.
    19 hours

    Hahaha this was so funny!!! I like it!!!

  • Maritza P.
    20 hours

    Lo máximo

  • Ashish S.
    20 hours

    Readings these comments.. are we over analyzing this🧐🧐🧐..lighten up folks, just chill !! And yes, I am up for anything that’s not depressing and brings a smile ... keep rocking!!!

  • Aslam A.
    a day

    Nice song

  • Manas R.
    a day

    Miss u irfan Khan...

  • Irfana P.
    a day

    Superb my hero

  • Nikita J.
    a day

    Beautiful! Superb!! 👌🏻👍💙

  • Ismail K.
    a day

    🏃🙏

  • Rifhat Q.
    a day

    you should try this😝😝😝

  • Abida A.
    a day

    Don't have any respect for these so called actors, who don't speak up for the brutality that went on in Delhi against the Muslims. Allah has shown these actors their true place. They are So obsessed with money & fame, they looked the other way😡😡😡

  • Anurag S.
    a day

    Shitty actor and shitty singer as well. 🤣

  • Swapnil R.
    a day

    😁

  • Smriti P.
    a day

    Ankita Pathak 🤓

  • Ariyan G.
    a day

    Nice

  • Pratap C.
    a day

    Absolutely flops, bogous.

  • Ketan C.
    a day

    He is coming up with Tipu - Hindu should boycott any attempt to make a hero out of jihadi muslim invader who looted India and killed Hindus.

  • MD S.
    2 days

    S rk super

  • Shahrukh A.
    2 days

    Sopper

  • Deb S.
    2 days

    Please fir se khabi mat gaana 🙄😁🤣🤣