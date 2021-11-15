back
SRK: The Stories Behind His Success
He is celebrated as the King of Bollywood. But, heading into his 56th birthday today, he was more of an embattled father.
02/11/2021 6:13 PMupdated: 02/11/2021 6:14 PM
147 comments
Monoara S.4 days
May Almighty Allah bless you always, may you always be happy the way you are.... Happy birthday 🎂🎈🎉
Majid B.15/11/2021 22:32
MASHAALLAH
Anishita M.12/11/2021 09:28
SRK does justice to every role given to him.No wonder he is King KHAN
Suha S.11/11/2021 18:22
SRK love u 😇😇😘😘
Fariha A.11/11/2021 15:49
I’m his fan from Scotland
Sanjay C.11/11/2021 11:55
A living legend! 💜
Feroz S.10/11/2021 20:18
Chutiya Bana Raha hai....charsiii
Bikrant D.10/11/2021 14:28
💜
Simran S.10/11/2021 13:47
King of Bollywood SRK
Zahida A.09/11/2021 17:19
Good
Faiza K.08/11/2021 23:24
There's only one story behind his success , hardworking and believe on his belief.
Atul V.08/11/2021 15:44
They have earned their money. God has given them because of their past good karma. No good can ever come from bad, so the money , security and fame has come to them through merit . We are now looking up towards Aryan Khan to enter the world of cinema. in the future. He looks capable in his own. Because the future belongs to the new generation. God willing, he will shine even more than his father has done , and is doing. God bless you all with many times more.
Syeda B.08/11/2021 11:01
SRK❤️🎂
Arenjungla K.08/11/2021 08:49
Man, I adore this man a lot.
Golden E.08/11/2021 01:20
Pimp and druggie
Dhierndra S.07/11/2021 20:30
mumbai.kabhi.sota.nahi
B S.07/11/2021 18:18
Congratulations King Khan
Kathleen B.07/11/2021 17:50
His old ass still want to act.Get lost too ignorant boycott all his movies.
Anirban M.06/11/2021 14:59
Be sharam... Chi
Huma N.06/11/2021 11:02
👌👌👌👌👌 nice