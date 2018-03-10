Stereotypes of Indians in Foreign Films and TV

Critics excoriated this movie for its Indian stereotypes. But American movies and television have long been filled with cliches. #ApusAccent
Shikhar D.03/10/2018 13:07
Mind your language is the best show. It's intentionally funny you snowflake bastard
Harshil C.03/10/2018 12:39
Parth Kaneriya
Lolitha R.03/10/2018 10:23
Ohhho what difference does it make. Who wants to be the same Why does every body on this planet need to sound, look, behave, talk think alike? Does it matter at all? As long as you are able to get your point accross you can say it in any accent my friend. Variety is the spice of life, we are not automatons programmed to be no different from the other. Enjoy the differences it is not at all important. "Ki farak painda hai yaaro" What difference does it make friends 😁
Wung Y.03/10/2018 08:53
Even us North East Indians notices mainland Indians thick funny accent, the bobble head, the heat, the crowd, the smell, the colourful spicy food and what not.. and even we find it funny so why won't foreign nations find it funny as well? Mainland indians just own it.. Stop denying something that is a fact.
Ruthvik V.03/10/2018 07:57
Bollywood stereotyping south indians??
Akashdeep D.03/10/2018 07:09
Learn to take a joke.. seriously.
Arvind P.03/10/2018 07:07
Indians have thicker skin than American liberals to be offended by things so trivial. We aren't the sensitive snowflakes that would cry foul and shout "cultural appropriation" at anything and everything.