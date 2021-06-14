back

Sumukhi Suresh's Journey From A Food Lab To Comedy

Comedian Sumukhi Suresh on bombing her first show, why she wishes her trolls would be more imaginative and much more...

14/06/2021
  • 72.7K
  • 13

12 comments

  • Leena G.
    5 days

    Loved her work in the series Pushpavalli 🤗...waiting for more 💚

  • Damini C.
    6 days

    I watched the series of pushpavalli in a few hours... Waiting for the next one. ❤️👍

  • Priyanshi N.
    6 days

    So she was into food science in real life, and my mind start thinking about her real life nikhil who she stalked

  • Raj K.
    6 days

    .... ❤️

  • Moxeangel B.
    7 days

    Pushpavalli ??

  • Hervé F.
    14/06/2021 19:03

    Congratulations for her determination 👏🏽 She went out of her comfort zone and she is happy. She is talented and dynamic.

  • Sujata R.
    14/06/2021 18:51

    You are so cool!!

  • Ranjan D.
    14/06/2021 18:50

    More power to her

  • Ayesha B.
    14/06/2021 18:38

    Nancy Gupta

  • Khushbu P.
    14/06/2021 18:17

    I really like u ..ur commedy n everything i can connect so well..ur i dont care wala attitude..so awesome..🥰

  • SenJam B.
    14/06/2021 17:50

    kana malli? 🤣🤣🤣

  • Brut India
    14/06/2021 17:37

    You can check out her YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZxgQ6lydRlm3rqF3jSEUeA