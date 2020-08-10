back

Sunny Leone On Her Untold Stories

Can biopics be 100% real? Sunny Leone reveals how difficult it was to revisit the past for Karenjit Kaur — The Untold Story, a web series based on her life. Thanks to ConnectedtoIndia.com for the footage!

08/08/2020 4:27 PMupdated: 08/10/2020 12:13 PM
  • 337.6k
  • 56

51 comments

  • Inaje J.
    14 minutes

    Next, make one more on Ms MiA Pussy Khalifa but without eye spectacle....that one might be good too.

  • Tibbi S.
    13 hours

    Fuckin porn star ruien the Bollywood industry

  • Tariq H.
    15 hours

    Wa ji wa. India di mehrani and national treasure.

  • Abhiruchi S.
    18 hours

    ayyyee, look what I stumbled upon! Youuu! :D

  • Cindy P.
    19 hours

    Wonder Woman my Super Woman you are the strongest person I know. May God give you more success and strength ❤️

  • Kaustuv H.
    20 hours

    We should totally make a Biopic of Sunny Leone before all the great men and women from our country!Well done Bollywood! Nothing against Sunny Leone.

  • Aashish M.
    20 hours

    Biopic?

  • Yogesh K.
    21 hours

    Brut seems like you reached the level when people start doing real business. Really Disappointing!

  • Vicky B.
    21 hours

    Only mia can do her biopic 😀

  • Mohd R.
    21 hours

    She is well mannered soft spoken although her past haunts her

  • Archeese B.
    21 hours

    People won't bash Jhonny sins as much as (not even a bit) they will bash a girl pornstar..... Cuz... You know... A dick holds more power apparently......

  • Ankur B.
    a day

    I know 3 things about her: 1. She is not a drug addict. 2. She adopted a kid. 3. She is well mannered and not racist, like Swara Bhaskar. That's a good person for me. Yes she had a career in the adult film industry, but she's not inspiring people to follow her. She is a 100 times better than those retarded star kids in Bollywood.

  • Azhar A.
    a day

    The true glory and and identity of India... 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Sandeep R.
    a day

    Wow look everyone judging her ! You people watched her videos in hiding. Admit it. Dont act like saints.

  • Anil P.
    a day

    Does she have anything to hide? everyone now that she always keep under saved

  • Xavier X.
    a day

    Once a whore always a whore .... Shame on you people for glorifying this rubbish whereas real women are out there waiting to get appreciated for their work...

  • G.K. W.
    a day

    U R Extra Ordinary

  • Anand C.
    a day

    You're real strong princess of Bollywood Sunny 🤗🤗 biggest fan I am 😎

  • Madhvi S.
    a day

    Seriously! That’s the only content left ? If you’re out of subjects then please give rest to your employees. At least they won’t show such type of content which is totally worthless.

  • Akash Y.
    a day

    Kalyug Bc!!! Jaha pornstar pe biopic dikha rahe, pornstar ko idol maan rahe. Bc ye humare generation ko yahi Sikh de rahe jism becho aur successful bano, education g**nd marae.

