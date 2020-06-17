back

Sushant And The Fault In His Stars

A prodigious student, a science buff, a silver screen heartthrob. There aren’t too many like him in this world.

06/17/2020 5:57 PM
1102 comments

  • Dhana D.
    2 days

    Missing you and your innocent smile Sushant .you r a good human...I love u so much ..❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ur soul may rest in peace..😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

  • Paulini W.
    2 days

    I miss him so much 😍😍😭😭

  • Keya M.
    3 days

    Miss you sushant 🤧🤧

  • Billy C.
    3 days

    I miss you so much 😭

  • Harry M.
    4 days

    Sarfaraz dhoka de diya re tu ne. I am truely saddened man😢

  • Adeline L.
    4 days

    for Sushant Singh Rajput case

  • Lalita R.
    4 days

    😭😭

  • C. P.
    5 days

    Such a nice multi talented personality, known for his magnanimity. God won't leave gud people on earth for a longer time. Bechara

  • Shubhangi J.
    5 days

    U will be always remembered as brilliant actor n great human being,miss u ..

  • Birendra Y.
    5 days

    CBI

  • Romee M.
    5 days

    We want justice for Sushant

  • Lbunny G.
    5 days

    A sad loss of a kind thoughtful person

  • Gerda t.
    5 days

    💎❤🌹

  • Rina P.
    5 days

    Sas obdi Sata achi bose

  • Gunileima K.
    5 days

    We want justice for Sushant Singh Rajput murder

  • Kamal-Ahilliya N.
    6 days

    CBI enquiry for Shushant

  • Satnaam K.
    6 days

    he got everythg... he dreamed of.... thn why

  • Muskan M.
    6 days

    😭

  • Kri B.
    7 days

    Cbi inquiry pls.....

  • Angelina R.
    7 days

    FOR SUSHANT SINGH CBI ENQUIRY MUST