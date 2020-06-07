back

Taapsee On The Middle Class & High Power Bills

Taapsee Pannu was just another Mumbaikar shocked by her power bill for June. She told Brut how the matter got resolved eventually.

07/06/2020 4:27 PM
  • 249.2k
  • 157

128 comments

  • Nilu K.
    5 days

    They r earning through their hard work...not by begging...

  • Nilu K.
    5 days

    I too got Rs. 51000 bill for 3 months.... and paid last month....if we don't pay they will cut the connection but don't know where to complain bcoz in electricity, their is noone to listen....I live in Hyderabad....again this month we got Rs. 8900 of electricity bill...

  • Shweta B.
    07/14/2020 10:08

    Yes its not just a problem in mumbai but in MP too .....😡

  • Shiva M.
    07/14/2020 06:37

    very true words the electricity board is giving bills that don't match the units we consume

  • Rani T.
    07/13/2020 06:52

    Even in Malaysia, my country, was the same.Everyone was shocked. Now the electric company is giving us discount.So now all are happy.

  • Manisha D.
    07/10/2020 14:55

    Tu bhi Antinationalist ki team member hai 36,000 kya tujhe to 36,00000 aane chahiye🤬aur haan Middle Class is desh ki Ridh ki haddi hai yaad rakhna! 👆👊

  • Rudra S.
    07/10/2020 12:37

    Oh so she is unaware of the calculation 🤣

  • Rakesh S.
    07/10/2020 08:53

    Wrong way to make money from middle class,

  • Renita B.
    07/10/2020 08:03

    Electricity board has taken very low units for April and May instead of taking same as March and remaining units was taken for June bill. We r paying at higher rate as unit price is higher due to the bill units. They have actually cheated us as we r paying at higher rate.

  • Insha A.
    07/10/2020 06:11

    What non-sense you’re talking middle class reaction.. it’s all about value for money . There is no middle , upper class in it . Every individual will be defensive if they have not used that much electricity

  • Divya L.
    07/09/2020 23:40

    At the end loot.. And we have to accept and pay.. Wow..

  • Belaa S.
    07/09/2020 18:30

    I am a customer of BEST and normally also my bill is much more as no geyser or any major appliances are used. But this tskes a cake. 5 times more then the average bill. Please Help me address this issue.

  • Shaine M.
    07/09/2020 17:44

    see aikhane o CESC amon e korche almost.

  • Reshma K.
    07/09/2020 12:29

    It's better to switch to Tata Power as the Tata group is honest.. Advani group, as we know, is profit making business group, in this time of lockdown they are slamming high electricity Bill's on everyone... definitely theses are inflated Bill's to extort monies from consumers

  • Asku N.
    07/09/2020 01:43

    Even we paid triple time electricity bill

  • Shiv D.
    07/09/2020 00:07

    bhai june july ke bill se bachiyo

  • Syed X.
    07/08/2020 22:43

    What?

  • Isha S.
    07/08/2020 18:33

    Delhi electricity bills for June are also out of proportion with no mention of meter reading or units consumption.

  • Sumit B.
    07/08/2020 18:11

    I hav 30k ??

  • Emaan K.
    07/08/2020 17:57

    thank God our PM gave us relief and wo pay a very smallamount after relief in our billsdue to Covid 19