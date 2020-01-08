back
Taapsee, That Delhi Girl Who Won Mumbai
So what the IITs wouldn’t have her... She’s engineered an impressive career in show biz already. She turned 33 today. Who is she?
08/01/2020 5:27 AM
124 comments
Rani K.2 days
Love u tapsee
Rani K.2 days
Tapsee u are superb actress especialy in pink
Prakash S.2 days
Your are all rounder💐🎂 your are inspiration to all nxt generation girls God bless you 🙏 🙏🙏🙏
Ragamalika A.2 days
She can never reach any where close to Kangana.. She is basically a boot licker of all bollywood mafia gang.. Who gets role basically women centric to compete with Kangana.. But all her movies especially Thappad was a real bullshit movie.. Giving wrong message to the society and women especially to revolt and divorce just for a slap.. Not giving importance to Real love and holding up to ego against your loved ones..Foolish concept.. Hoe wrecking concept.. "Thappad was not enough for her.. Should've really kicked her for doing such movies...!!! If either spouse cannot live with the other .. Its a call which the other spouse have to take depending on various situations and circumstances which makes that spouse to take a decision to leave the other.. Its not just one Thappad.. Flop actress.. Go back to booting licking which u r best at..
Ragamalika A.2 days
She is a part of the murderers of Sushant and Disha.. Let's Boycott her.. She has not got movies bcoz of talent.. Its bcoz of her adjustments.. She has no courtesy to talk about Sushant's death.. What kind of lady she is..?? SHE IS SETTING A BAD PRECEDENT TO MANY YOUNGSTERS TO DO ADJUSTMENTS TO GET FILMS... More she has no good looks or dancing capabilities, nor talks anything sense other than copying Kangana and keeps throwing venom on her.. Thinking she will get even more support from nepo gang who hate Kanaga... She is a COMPLETE OPPURTUNIST.. Let her clean n do all kind of services at nepo gangs house instead of doing anymore films.. "stay away from Movies as how you are staying away from commenting on Sushant's murder"
Yasmin B.3 days
I am fond of u
Patel C.3 days
I like the movies u choose. No doubt you are good actress.👍👍❤
Haripriya S.4 days
NOW LOST MUMBAI N HAS WON ONLY HATRED!!
Simmi D.6 days
I always liked her, she is sooo beautiful !!!!!
Deepali P.6 days
Engineer hi thik thi, oh that kiddish acting in Thappad, don't come back, u work in corporate n experience nepotism -politics,I feel this film industry to close down once
Faraz Q.6 days
Superb actress. Very talented. Very brave.
Ritu L.7 days
Herb face is size of football such a ugly women with no brains
Amitraj S.7 days
Hogya hogya bahut hoya. Koi interest nahi hai
Bharti C.08/03/2020 14:34
Amazing actress
Hufrish G.08/03/2020 13:57
We love you Tapsee for your choice of unconventional roles.You do justice to your roles.
Marietta C.08/03/2020 13:55
Awesome kangana
Pratap D.08/03/2020 11:23
The great actress
Shyamali D.08/03/2020 11:05
Ohh she is shikh not hindu so she hate hindu so much
Zoya N.08/03/2020 07:46
She is an angel who has come in the form of human I don't know how she brings all those very little feelings and desires of common women on silver screen though she is not completely commoner but she understands each and every thing of common women I really admire u my dear tapsee
Sowmya M.08/03/2020 06:14
Thappad is great movie all girls nd womans should watch the movie