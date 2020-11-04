back
Tabu, The Actor Ageing In Reverse
She is known for portraying complex roles with ease and nuance. But she entered the world of cinema by chance. One of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors, she turned 49 today.
04/11/2020 9:59 AMupdated: 04/11/2020 10:00 AM
Iman A.8 hours
Love her acting & looks ,Happy birthday Tabu
Raju T.9 hours
she married or not
Ananthan S.11 hours
Superb actress.
Drhuma Q.12 hours
Xcellent actress
Homai A.16 hours
U have not even caught a trace of Tabu. I first saw her in real life ( as an actress) at Vinod Khanna' s premier of his film Himalaya Putrra). She was tall, gauche, with hardly any make up, hair free flowing n my mum's favourite before becoming famous. My mum called out her name n she happily stepped forward acknowledging it. However she was frowned down by Shabana Azmi. If she had only known that my mum had met her n her sister/ cousin in Wadi ( near Secunderabad/ Hyderabad) as a young girl enjoying few giggles together. She is her own person n should not be bracketed ( though people did try to). I love it that she likes to live life on her own terms. 👍
Deepti M.21 hours
P
Rania N.a day
Beautiful.... and talented! I think as she aged she become more graceful and refined.
Marina K.a day
Loved her in virasat ,chandni bar and now in suitable boy as saeda begum.
Anupama K.a day
She isgorheius but see her in the latest film a suitable boy..she looks haggard . Despite so much make up
Sanjeev M.a day
She was never appreciated for her work 😥😥
Pallavi N.a day
Happy birthday dear Tabbasumji
Raju R.a day
She is more beautiful with bottu on her forehead, looks good
Mahor S.2 days
They missed some noticable movies like maqbool vijaypath and many when she start her carrier.
Rakeshc P.2 days
Super actress Tabu g❤️🙏🏻😊
Shazia R.2 days
When tigmanshu stated k kangana is the bestest actress in the world i doubt is he really know anything about acting
Shweta D.2 days
She is a lovely actress
Sujata G.2 days
BIG fan of Tabbu 😍😍
Chawla T.2 days
A very talented artist
Rashmi C.2 days
Happy birthday Tabu. One of my favorite artist.
Swati R.2 days
Happy Birthday Tabu ji🎂