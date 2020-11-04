back

Tabu, The Actor Ageing In Reverse

She is known for portraying complex roles with ease and nuance. But she entered the world of cinema by chance. One of Indian cinema’s most versatile actors, she turned 49 today.

04/11/2020 9:59 AMupdated: 04/11/2020 10:00 AM
  • 294.3K
  • 79

65 comments

  • Iman A.
    8 hours

    Love her acting & looks ,Happy birthday Tabu

  • Raju T.
    9 hours

    she married or not

  • Ananthan S.
    11 hours

    Superb actress.

  • Drhuma Q.
    12 hours

    Xcellent actress

  • Homai A.
    16 hours

    U have not even caught a trace of Tabu. I first saw her in real life ( as an actress) at Vinod Khanna' s premier of his film Himalaya Putrra). She was tall, gauche, with hardly any make up, hair free flowing n my mum's favourite before becoming famous. My mum called out her name n she happily stepped forward acknowledging it. However she was frowned down by Shabana Azmi. If she had only known that my mum had met her n her sister/ cousin in Wadi ( near Secunderabad/ Hyderabad) as a young girl enjoying few giggles together. She is her own person n should not be bracketed ( though people did try to). I love it that she likes to live life on her own terms. 👍

  • Deepti M.
    21 hours

    P

  • Rania N.
    a day

    Beautiful.... and talented! I think as she aged she become more graceful and refined.

  • Marina K.
    a day

    Loved her in virasat ,chandni bar and now in suitable boy as saeda begum.

  • Anupama K.
    a day

    She isgorheius but see her in the latest film a suitable boy..she looks haggard . Despite so much make up

  • Sanjeev M.
    a day

    She was never appreciated for her work 😥😥

  • Pallavi N.
    a day

    Happy birthday dear Tabbasumji

  • Raju R.
    a day

    She is more beautiful with bottu on her forehead, looks good

  • Mahor S.
    2 days

    They missed some noticable movies like maqbool vijaypath and many when she start her carrier.

  • Rakeshc P.
    2 days

    Super actress Tabu g❤️🙏🏻😊

  • Shazia R.
    2 days

    When tigmanshu stated k kangana is the bestest actress in the world i doubt is he really know anything about acting

  • Shweta D.
    2 days

    She is a lovely actress

  • Sujata G.
    2 days

    BIG fan of Tabbu 😍😍

  • Chawla T.
    2 days

    A very talented artist

  • Rashmi C.
    2 days

    Happy birthday Tabu. One of my favorite artist.

  • Swati R.
    2 days

    Happy Birthday Tabu ji🎂

