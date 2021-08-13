back

Tea With A Side Of Kishore Da

This tea seller in Kolkata serves chai with a special ingredient no one can ignore. ☕️✨

13/08/2021 2:57 PM
20 comments

  • Pallab D.
    2 days

    This is in Sitaram Ghosh Street. দা দেখো।

  • Angle G.
    2 days

    Ye khud nahi gata hai, Chhota sa mike lagakar mimicry karta hai,eske bare me pata kar lo

  • Juliet R.
    3 days

    God bless you with many healthy and prosperous life. Keep singing👍🏻

  • Milan R.
    3 days

    So we can expect him to become our PM ????

  • Mohammed S.
    4 days

    India's future ........

  • Niita P.
    5 days

    why doesn't Brute allow him to talk in Bangla since they are have closed captioning. why Hindi and Hinglish all the time?

  • Pratima B.
    5 days

    Keep up the happy spirit Dada. Making the world a beautiful place.

  • Franklln J.
    6 days

  • Ravi T.
    6 days

    🙏🙏

  • Aninda S.
    6 days

    just think it was from the southern part of india, would you still expect the man to speak in hindi instead of his mother tongue? I am not complaining about him singing hindi songs but talking to the interviewer in hindi..!? hmm banglar pod darun bhabei mara hocche.

  • AZan D.
    6 days

    Pakistan ao team more fantastic mily gi😉😂

  • Arun S.
    6 days

    Smart enough🤬

  • Shreya R.
    6 days

    why this person is not viral yet....

  • Prabhat M.
    6 days

    bhai. Check deze torie. Misschien moet je ook thee gaan verkopen en zingen.

  • Pallavi C.
    6 days

    This happens only in Kolkata! 😍😍

  • Varsha D.
    6 days

    we must visit this place

  • Lakpa L.
    6 days

    Keep singing 🎼🎼God bless🙏

  • Samir K.
    6 days

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Mithun R.
    6 days

    🥸

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Chai is arguably India's favourite beverage. Funnily enough this extremely popular beverage has only two names for it around the world, here's more: https://fb.watch/7m5_Jghh4G/