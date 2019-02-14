back
The Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Wedding Card
This is why the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding card is a rage on social media. 💌💍🎶 The son of Asia’s richest man and the daughter of a wealthy diamantaire will tie the knot on 9th March.
02/14/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 02/14/2019 11:20 AM
- 205.3k
- 870
- 50
26 comments
Ramesh K.06/15/2019 15:54
Hello
Aman P.03/05/2019 14:20
डिब्बे में मिठाई कौन सी है भाई?
Anirudh V.02/22/2019 12:06
Andar ke gujju ways nahi jaayenge
Sachin S.02/21/2019 07:51
One more wedding at Ambani family wow
Yafai02/20/2019 16:12
Nice
Harshali K.02/20/2019 09:31
Not interested Bahot se eaise lok hai jine ek vakt ka khana bhi mushkil se milta hai aur kuch log faltu me paise uda rahe hai 😓
Anurag B.02/17/2019 07:44
Not interested
Shreya G.02/16/2019 12:27
Ugh so tacky!
Sneha B.02/16/2019 08:47
da you can take inspirations.
Joy S.02/15/2019 19:30
Super Video Sir .
Vinay T.02/15/2019 11:06
check out
Manjula V.02/15/2019 08:36
Can they stop all.this.minimise the expenses and help the army families...we are doing our bit from our peanut salary can these big shorts do their peanuts....
Gouthem M.02/14/2019 22:09
lolll😂😂😂
Rahul B.02/14/2019 21:38
Sala apna toh zindagi Nikal jayega agar is invitation card ki amount mil jaye toh 😂
Nourhan M.02/14/2019 20:49
❤❤❤😂
Pinky C.02/14/2019 19:01
Whom they want to Impress
Brut India02/14/2019 16:53
If you think *this* is lavish...
Rajat D.02/14/2019 16:06
Where are the Shakkarpaare and dry fruits. No can do.
Daya N.02/14/2019 15:40
3rd year engineering minor project thats what it is
Koena C.02/14/2019 14:26
that’s the theme you want!!