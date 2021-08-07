back
The Britisher Who Loves Singing Ghazals
British singer Tanya Wells (Seven Eyes) can sing everything from ghazals to gospel blues. And it all started in India...
07/08/2021 4:27 PM
36 comments
Mamta T.12/08/2021 07:40
Awesome so happy to know about her and appreciate her love & dedication to our language and music
Anubha G.11/08/2021 15:21
What an incredible voice ❣❣
Talha A.11/08/2021 08:22
This ghazal is written by faiz and originally sung by mehdi hassan It is shameful and disgusting by labeling it hindustani music Stop stealing and copying work hard and do something original
Raju J.11/08/2021 08:21
Awesome amezing beautiful
Abhi A.11/08/2021 04:26
But in india education policy by congress teach us to hate our heritage and kept indians away from their roots and sanatana dharma.
Aritra B.10/08/2021 11:24
Litan Mondal
Kamaljit S.10/08/2021 09:22
Stunning it is
Hassnain H.10/08/2021 09:13
How convenient of Brut to pluck out Pakistan from her journey when she literally took inspiration from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hassan and paint it with the Hindustani Classical Music brush. 🙄 I don't need to talk about the services of Pakistani poets, composers, and singers in giving Ghazal and Qawwali the recognition they deserved. The very ghazal at the start is of Faiz Ahmed Faiz - a renowned Pakistani poet.
Suvidha R.10/08/2021 08:39
Absolutely versatile n talent combo n being grounded too.. rare to see.. would like follow you.
Paresh B.10/08/2021 05:09
Great voice.
संजय ग.09/08/2021 18:06
She has been practicing sahajayoga, a form of meditation 👍🏻 Www.sahajayoga.org
Badhrinarayanan09/08/2021 13:13
There's music and tradition-tangled music. Most classical singers get trapped in the tradition-tangled music. The real lovers of music are light footed and are like freely flowing gentle streams. They take music in its right from from everywhere. Tanya is a classic example of one such music lover. That's why we find her sing with ease, perfection and life. S P Balasubramaniam is certainly another great example of true music lover. He too suckled on the nectar of music and never got caught in the tangled-tradition of music.
Rajesh S.09/08/2021 09:24
Hi
Vinod B.09/08/2021 06:32
Absolutely incredible this swiss young lady took to Hindustani classical music ,❤️🙏
Hardeep S.09/08/2021 04:45
Beautiful thanks
Marium H.09/08/2021 04:39
M
Petrônio .09/08/2021 02:15
Mahmood S.09/08/2021 01:18
Lovely voice. Bless her.
Binta P.08/08/2021 23:45
Wow!Very talented.
Sadeeq U.08/08/2021 23:22
Yea, heard her ghazals 2 yrs back in tribute to Ustad Mehdi Hassan... She had earlier visited Pakistan......