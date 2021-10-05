back

The Celebs Who Supported SRK

Much of Bollywood is yet to comment on Aryan Khan's arrest, but these celebrities had some words of support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family...

05/10/2021 4:18 PM
  • 575.2K
  • 818

789 comments

  • Zue H.
    13 hours

    Just do a urine test.. To confirm whether the boy really consume drug or not.

  • Juri L.
    16 hours

  • Ashley C.
    19 hours

  • Saina A.
    19 hours

  • Sneha S.
    19 hours

    23 year old child 🥺🤔🙄

  • Muzammil K.
    a day

    NCB is a source of money for uneducated BJP party. Last time Deepika, sara, Rhea. Took money form them for west bengal election. Now money from Shahrukh khan for UP election.

  • Srikanth C.
    2 days

    No. Not required.

  • Juri L.
    2 days

  • Jagmohan S.
    3 days

    Bcha hi abi.... Bechar.. 23 saal ka..

  • Koysor U.
    3 days

    He ain't no child. He's a drug dealer who deserves what the system has in place. It doesn't matter if he's parents are famous or not. He deserves the full force of the law like any common man would face

  • Merina R.
    4 days

    Islamophobia is on the increase in Bollywood, this case is a clear example.

  • Babloo D.
    4 days

    Chutti

  • Seetha D.
    4 days

    23 years old, he's not a child.,knew what he was doing

  • Hitesh J.
    4 days

    Brut u r grut... Sabse bokwaaaas tera page... Aise lag raha Brut ka bhi paisa laga hai drugs case me

  • ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    4 days

    Hahhah Bollywood gang

  • Mohammad W.
    4 days

    Baccha hai aqal ka kaccha hai

  • Vijaya T.
    4 days

    Shame on them,who tru to hide the truth from the public.Shame Bollywood, boycott Bollywood.

  • Durga D.
    4 days

    karma matters.. tera bhi karma aayfga phir

  • Durga D.
    4 days

    bakwasss...shetty...i use to respect u..u r spoiling n misguiding ur kids

  • Boodhun P.
    4 days

    Courage to the parents .may God save aryan as it's a matter of his career n he is still.young .

