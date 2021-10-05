back
The Celebs Who Supported SRK
Much of Bollywood is yet to comment on Aryan Khan's arrest, but these celebrities had some words of support for Shah Rukh Khan and his family...
05/10/2021 4:18 PM
- 575.2K
- 4.2K
- 818
789 comments
Zue H.13 hours
Just do a urine test.. To confirm whether the boy really consume drug or not.
Juri L.16 hours
Ashley C.19 hours
Saina A.19 hours
Sneha S.19 hours
23 year old child 🥺🤔🙄
Muzammil K.a day
NCB is a source of money for uneducated BJP party. Last time Deepika, sara, Rhea. Took money form them for west bengal election. Now money from Shahrukh khan for UP election.
Srikanth C.2 days
No. Not required.
Juri L.2 days
Jagmohan S.3 days
Bcha hi abi.... Bechar.. 23 saal ka..
Koysor U.3 days
He ain't no child. He's a drug dealer who deserves what the system has in place. It doesn't matter if he's parents are famous or not. He deserves the full force of the law like any common man would face
Merina R.4 days
Islamophobia is on the increase in Bollywood, this case is a clear example.
Babloo D.4 days
Chutti
Seetha D.4 days
23 years old, he's not a child.,knew what he was doing
Hitesh J.4 days
Brut u r grut... Sabse bokwaaaas tera page... Aise lag raha Brut ka bhi paisa laga hai drugs case me
ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸ.4 days
Hahhah Bollywood gang
Mohammad W.4 days
Baccha hai aqal ka kaccha hai
Vijaya T.4 days
Shame on them,who tru to hide the truth from the public.Shame Bollywood, boycott Bollywood.
Durga D.4 days
karma matters.. tera bhi karma aayfga phir
Durga D.4 days
bakwasss...shetty...i use to respect u..u r spoiling n misguiding ur kids
Boodhun P.4 days
Courage to the parents .may God save aryan as it's a matter of his career n he is still.young .