The changing shades of Shahid Kapoor

He started as a lover boy two decades ago but made a name playing fierce heroes. Do you rate him as a superstar yet?

05/03/2022 1:27 PM
  • 40.8K
  • 5

4 comments

  • Zaid F.
    a day

    One of the best actors in Bollywood. Superb Acting in Kabir Singh!

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Here the actor speaks about his first heartbreak and how his opinion about love has evolved with age:

  • Shohel A.
    4 days

    Haider🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  • आशा र.
    4 days

    Shahid's best is yet to come.... He has the 'spark' in him.

