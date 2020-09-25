back
The Clean-Sweep Cinema Of Chaitanya Tamhane
Do you know the Indian director whose movie won a prestigious award at the Venice Film Festival this year? Meet Chaitanya Tamhane. They say he is only two films old but he’s one of India’s best filmmakers already.
09/23/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 09/25/2020 6:08 AM
8 comments
Abhishek O.3 days
He was in Balaji? Those same guys who made kyunki and all? Man talent is everywhere you just need the right push and he got it.
Jayshree K.5 days
Great!!!💐💐💐
Pratibha S.5 days
Congratulations
Manjula S.6 days
💐👏
Yash D.6 days
, isine Court banai thi...
Ravindra C.6 days
Congrats brother... 🙏🙏🙏
Srividya S.6 days
And many of us Indians aren’t aware of this awesome film! Me included! Why I wonder!🤔
Brut India6 days
Early reviews of The Disciple call it an "engrossing experience, meticulously constructed": https://variety.com/2020/film/reviews/the-disciple-review-1234759537/