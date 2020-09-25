back

The Clean-Sweep Cinema Of Chaitanya Tamhane

Do you know the Indian director whose movie won a prestigious award at the Venice Film Festival this year? Meet Chaitanya Tamhane. They say he is only two films old but he’s one of India’s best filmmakers already.

09/23/2020 1:27 PMupdated: 09/25/2020 6:08 AM
  • 45.0k
  • 13

8 comments

  • Abhishek O.
    3 days

    He was in Balaji? Those same guys who made kyunki and all? Man talent is everywhere you just need the right push and he got it.

  • Jayshree K.
    5 days

    Great!!!💐💐💐

  • Pratibha S.
    5 days

    Congratulations

  • Manjula S.
    6 days

    💐👏

  • Yash D.
    6 days

    , isine Court banai thi...

  • Ravindra C.
    6 days

    Congrats brother... 🙏🙏🙏

  • Srividya S.
    6 days

    And many of us Indians aren’t aware of this awesome film! Me included! Why I wonder!🤔

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Early reviews of The Disciple call it an "engrossing experience, meticulously constructed": https://variety.com/2020/film/reviews/the-disciple-review-1234759537/

