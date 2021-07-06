back
The Fabulous Life Of Ranveer Singh
He makes waves with his quirky fashion choices and exuberance. Here's the story of this unconventional Bollywood star who turned 36 this week...
06/07/2021 4:33 PMupdated: 06/07/2021 4:35 PM
22 comments
Sushil D.3 hours
Cartoon
Madhu P.4 hours
He is unstoppable actor
Samrat D.4 hours
Blinking Idiot.
Imran K.4 hours
Ranveer = Energy to the fullest
Shreepanjali M.5 hours
An actor should be judged for his acting skills n not personal life or choices...he has proven his worth as an actor..give him any role n you wouldn't regret it... that's what defines him...I love him for his work and in various ways he has entertained us...happy birthday ranveer singh
Akshaya P.5 hours
Just another great ACTOR like sir varunardo. 🤪🤪🤪
മുണ്ടൂർ മ.5 hours
The most overrated dumb actor bollywood has ever made ...
Mahmood U.6 hours
Only actor right now who takes acting seriously... Best Actors since his debut...
Prachi V.6 hours
बन्दर कहीं का
Milan A.6 hours
...
Janu P.8 hours
Happy birthday. hes different from others that's what I noticed about him.
Prachi N.13 hours
Boycott karo iskA aur iski biwi ka ..dono ne hi bhartiya nagrikta nhi li h..
Prachi N.13 hours
RAnveer singh bhawani from any fisaddi pakistAni....work in Bharat nd paisa lutai for pakistani..🤣🤣🤣
Mahesh T.14 hours
Happy Birthday 🎈🎉🎂
Suputra K.14 hours
Chutya act hai
Mahesh A.15 hours
He is daring
Faghir B.16 hours
I have always been very fond of him. I have seen all his movies. He is outstanding and yesss very outspoken and not to mention someone who is true to himself and autentic. He is in my opinion one of the best actors in Bollywood. And indeed an inspiration to many, he made his dreams come true despite of all the obstacles, this guy made it to Bollywood..👏👏Stay blessed and keep shinning. ❤🙌
Mayukh N.16 hours
Jhankar jhaaatu
Rajesh S.17 hours
Happy Birthday 🎉🎉�veer Singh
Sachin S.17 hours
https://fb.watch/6g94Hkr9Zx/