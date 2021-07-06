back

The Fabulous Life Of Ranveer Singh

He makes waves with his quirky fashion choices and exuberance. Here's the story of this unconventional Bollywood star who turned 36 this week...

06/07/2021 4:33 PMupdated: 06/07/2021 4:35 PM
  • 76.1K
  • 23

22 comments

  • Sushil D.
    3 hours

    Cartoon

  • Madhu P.
    4 hours

    He is unstoppable actor

  • Samrat D.
    4 hours

    Blinking Idiot.

  • Imran K.
    4 hours

    Ranveer = Energy to the fullest

  • Shreepanjali M.
    5 hours

    An actor should be judged for his acting skills n not personal life or choices...he has proven his worth as an actor..give him any role n you wouldn't regret it... that's what defines him...I love him for his work and in various ways he has entertained us...happy birthday ranveer singh

  • Akshaya P.
    5 hours

    Just another great ACTOR like sir varunardo. 🤪🤪🤪

  • മുണ്ടൂർ മ.
    5 hours

    The most overrated dumb actor bollywood has ever made ...

  • Mahmood U.
    6 hours

    Only actor right now who takes acting seriously... Best Actors since his debut...

  • Prachi V.
    6 hours

    बन्दर कहीं का

  • Milan A.
    6 hours

    ...

  • Janu P.
    8 hours

    Happy birthday. hes different from others that's what I noticed about him.

  • Prachi N.
    13 hours

    Boycott karo iskA aur iski biwi ka ..dono ne hi bhartiya nagrikta nhi li h..

  • Prachi N.
    13 hours

    RAnveer singh bhawani from any fisaddi pakistAni....work in Bharat nd paisa lutai for pakistani..🤣🤣🤣

  • Mahesh T.
    14 hours

    Happy Birthday 🎈🎉🎂

  • Suputra K.
    14 hours

    Chutya act hai

  • Mahesh A.
    15 hours

    He is daring

  • Faghir B.
    16 hours

    I have always been very fond of him. I have seen all his movies. He is outstanding and yesss very outspoken and not to mention someone who is true to himself and autentic. He is in my opinion one of the best actors in Bollywood. And indeed an inspiration to many, he made his dreams come true despite of all the obstacles, this guy made it to Bollywood..👏👏Stay blessed and keep shinning. ❤🙌

  • Mayukh N.
    16 hours

    Jhankar jhaaatu

  • Rajesh S.
    17 hours

    Happy Birthday 🎉🎉�veer Singh

  • Sachin S.
    17 hours

    https://fb.watch/6g94Hkr9Zx/