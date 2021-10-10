back

The Face That Turns Heads

“The kids would start crying the moment they saw my face”. He was born with a facial disability but that didn’t stop him from becoming a social media star...

10/10/2021 4:27 PM
  • 105.3K
  • 32

31 comments

  • Farheen P.
    4 hours

    Good luck boy god bless u 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

  • Anil S.
    11 hours

    Amazing job, keep it up, you are a star

  • Maya K.
    a day

    May Allah make it easy for you Aameen SumAameen

  • Ajit S.
    2 days

    Unbelievable story of human courage and resilence.

  • Nabila S.
    3 days

    Ur n Epitome of Inspiration💙💚💛🧡💜💝...Lots of love n blessings 💝💜🧡💛💚💙Also a real salute to ur brother who stands by u like a rock💪

  • Shubham Y.
    3 days

    Sai hai bahi

  • Brijmohan G.
    3 days

    Good job bhai ❤️

  • Brijmohan G.
    3 days

    Supar bro 😎

  • Minded S.
    3 days

    I'm big fan

  • Minded S.
    3 days

    Gjb

  • Minded S.
    3 days

    Wow

  • Uday K.
    3 days

    Salute to his family.., ppl should learn,..God pls help them with all the things 🙏🙏

  • Rajesh S.
    3 days

    Hi

  • Chandan S.
    3 days

    Gjb bro

  • Chandan S.
    3 days

    Mst

  • Asha H.
    3 days

    You are a very handsome young boy.... JUST KEEP IT UP YOUNG MAN... You have a great handsome brother with you so don't worry about evil people... GOD is with you and your loving brother... You are a very happy going guy always smiling.. I love your smile young man... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR HANDSOME BROTHER...

  • Mrj R.
    3 days

    Apana bhai hai

  • Urvashi B.
    3 days

    Great!!!! God Bless You.....trust in God and do what you want.... 🎉You are strong and inspiration to many 💐 Congratulations

  • Mrj S.
    3 days

    Thank you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰 Brut cial ❤️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

