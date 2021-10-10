back
The Face That Turns Heads
“The kids would start crying the moment they saw my face”. He was born with a facial disability but that didn’t stop him from becoming a social media star...
10/10/2021 4:27 PM
31 comments
Farheen P.4 hours
Good luck boy god bless u 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
Anil S.11 hours
Amazing job, keep it up, you are a star
Maya K.a day
May Allah make it easy for you Aameen SumAameen
Ajit S.2 days
Unbelievable story of human courage and resilence.
Nabila S.3 days
Ur n Epitome of Inspiration💙💚💛🧡💜💝...Lots of love n blessings 💝💜🧡💛💚💙Also a real salute to ur brother who stands by u like a rock💪
Shubham Y.3 days
Sai hai bahi
Brijmohan G.3 days
Good job bhai ❤️
Brijmohan G.3 days
Supar bro 😎
Minded S.3 days
I'm big fan
Minded S.3 days
Gjb
Minded S.3 days
Wow
Uday K.3 days
Salute to his family.., ppl should learn,..God pls help them with all the things 🙏🙏
Rajesh S.3 days
Hi
Chandan S.3 days
Gjb bro
Chandan S.3 days
Mst
Asha H.3 days
You are a very handsome young boy.... JUST KEEP IT UP YOUNG MAN... You have a great handsome brother with you so don't worry about evil people... GOD is with you and your loving brother... You are a very happy going guy always smiling.. I love your smile young man... GOD ALMIGHTY BLESS YOU AND YOUR HANDSOME BROTHER...
Ben Jackson3 days
Mrj R.3 days
Apana bhai hai
Urvashi B.3 days
Great!!!! God Bless You.....trust in God and do what you want.... 🎉You are strong and inspiration to many 💐 Congratulations
Mrj S.3 days
Thank you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰 Brut cial ❤️