back
The Forgotten Sikh Soldiers in the British Indian Army
The Akshay Kumar starring film "Kesari" will be out in theatres on March 21. It is based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers bravely fended off thousands of Pashtun tribesmen for hours. They were defending a fort for the British empire. Why is there so little recognition for Sikh soldiers in the British Indian army? 📽⚔👳
03/10/2019 12:01 PM
- 206.3k
- 2.9k
- 140
116 comments
ਹਰਦਿਆਲ ਸ.04/11/2019 16:13
Sikhs fought for British in ww1 In 1914. Sikhs gave 125000 lifes in ww1 and got gift of jilianwala bagh in 13 April 1919. Thousands of sikhs were celebrating khalsa sajana diwas ( viaskhi) on 13 April 1919 in golden temple.General diyar open fire on sikhs who gathered in a park and killed thousands of inocent women men and children.
Saleem B.04/09/2019 12:02
No doubt sikhs and afghanis are brave
Gopal G.04/09/2019 02:32
SALUTE TO BRAVE SIKHS..FROM A TAMIL
Muzammil S.04/08/2019 17:00
They were traitor of motherland of India
Singh P.04/08/2019 09:39
Kuch mahagyani yaha gyan de rahe h ki sikho ko British ke khilaf ladna chahiye tha woh mahagyani jra apni community or Sikh community ki kurbaniya azadi ke lye jra check kare to unhe pta lag jayega
Uday P.04/06/2019 09:18
Akhay Kumar is a BJP agent.
Iftekhar K.04/04/2019 12:32
21 Sikh soldiers fought ' thousands of Afghans' ?! That itself speaks of the fantasy when all allied trained, weaponised terrorist Judeo Christian NATO forces could not defeat Afghans, the graveyard of so called ' Empires'. Absolutely shameless propaganda flushed down by facts of history .
Shaikh K.04/03/2019 16:26
Since history before Alexander the great ....No one has ever conquered Afghan till now .....
Pradip B.04/03/2019 13:32
So,PUNJAB WAS DIVIDED FOR THIS SACRIFICE.
Baljeet S.04/03/2019 03:38
My dad was in British Indian Army and fought in WW2.
Sutirtha S.04/02/2019 19:29
The Pushtuns and the Punjabis have possibly the same DNA. They are most probably cousins who have lived in Indian subcontinent for some thousands of years, even before the time of Lord Buddha. The fact that the British could manipulate them to fight against each other is the real story behind this.
Sastry S.04/02/2019 19:02
sattar hain ya gaddar, jab fouz mein admit hota tab decide karega. jo ghuske aaya kargil le and said we don't want dead bodies. brit india was less brut-al than auranghajab who killed all men in so the begum begged: if u want to kill any more, bhai, come and have fun at mehboobkimehndi, have kids then kill them. now no men left over. kutte ka pilla ya kuch aur ka.... sewer rat?
Sastry S.04/02/2019 18:57
it was not pak-brit border then, brutes. not much recognition? heard of the panjabi regiments. only one in Ind defense named for a group/state. not sure if gorkhalis have a brand identity. why is evey brut posting now? i had seen two weeks ago in jagadamba... !
Willis F.04/02/2019 18:28
They faught for British .....not india . 1857 revolt was suppressed by British ...by whole cooperation by their Shikh regiment . ...who was loyal to British empire not the revolt . Don't miss out on reall history facts . No need to glorify ....those who helped British empire to strengthen in Hindusthan . Bitter but that's the truth.
Biplob S.04/01/2019 13:20
Singh is King. Bolley.. sonihaal....
Arsalan K.04/01/2019 12:24
Bravehearts💙
Hari K.03/31/2019 10:53
The fact that their saga is forgotten makes me 'sick'.. uknwwaddaimean???
Pawan G.03/31/2019 04:19
It is own opinion that if indian sikh unite together for sake of indian soil they can crush every threat to india My great salute to great indian force of power and passion the SIKH
Aneesh R.03/30/2019 18:05
Shambhu Nath Ghosh 😂😂😂
नीरज स.03/30/2019 15:47
1 million Indians fought during WW but no mention in our History Books.. Amazing