The Forgotten Sikh Soldiers in the British Indian Army

The Akshay Kumar starring film "Kesari" will be out in theatres on March 21. It is based on the true story of the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers bravely fended off thousands of Pashtun tribesmen for hours. They were defending a fort for the British empire. Why is there so little recognition for Sikh soldiers in the British Indian army? 📽⚔👳