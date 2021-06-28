back

The French Rapper Named Gandhi

Is his first name Gandhi? Have his children ever seen him without sunglasses? Did he refuse to perform as Jay-Z’s supporting act? GIMS finally reveals the truth…

28/06/2021 10:56 AMupdated: 28/06/2021 10:58 AM
  • 17.5K
  • 7

And even more

  1. 5:11

    Esta es la vida de Cardi B

  2. 4:19

    La vida de Emma Stone

  3. 2:34

    Joaquin Phoenix y el veganismo

  4. 3:31

    ¿Qué son los 'Idols'?

  5. 4:51

    Esta es la historia de Nicky Doll de 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

  6. 7:49

    Esta es la vida de Shakira

6 comments

  • Jackson Ben
    2 days

    Start now don't wait for others success before you start. Make a success and others will take your steps. Why don't you take the steps  for others to follow you, instead of waiting for them. You can't be successful without trying to be successful. Start now and make huge profits with us. 100% guaranted.contact me on WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Good evening

  • Neeraj S.
    2 days

    Very Nice..!!! But no one is interested in shrunken bananas. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Brut France talks about him, i'm surprised that Brut India talks about him. I'm not a fan of his music but his interview is interesting and some funny.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    This is the truth about Kabir Bedi:

  • Prateek S.
    2 days

    For a second i taught he said godzilla😂😂not gandhi