The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

People from not just her country, Pakistan, but also from neighbouring India crashed her “pawri”. But Dananeer Mobeen had no complaints.

03/03/2021 4:27 PM
1892 comments

  • AHmadyar K.
    2 hours

    Fu..k we are promoting unnecessary people's and things and make them famous through share

  • Tajeshwar S.
    2 hours

    God level of dumbness and she felt proud.🤣

  • Nafisa T.
    3 hours

    lehhh

  • Chisho T.
    3 hours

    Yeah hum hai or main comments kar re hi hu... Acha hai... Nice 🙂🙂🙂🙂😍😍😍

  • Reshmi R.
    4 hours

    Stupid lady.. can't even pronounce party 🙄😡😡

  • Nihal O.
    4 hours

    7869805910 my gf no

  • Nihal O.
    4 hours

    7869805910 my gf no

  • Nihal O.
    4 hours

    7869805910 my gf no

  • Ayusha M.
    4 hours

    your favorite 🙂

  • Abhijeet R.
    6 hours

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Jomde E.
    6 hours

    India pak ki pothi ho rahi hai 🤣🤣

  • Anchor N.
    6 hours

    Brut never took interview of other viral video stars, just thinking...

  • Syed T.
    7 hours

    IMAGINE STUDYING IN LUMS AND STILL YOU'RE 19YO

  • LV W.
    7 hours

    Pawri

  • Manish J.
    8 hours

    I have seen 1st Pakistani who's english is better 🤣🤣

  • Fallen A.
    8 hours

    i didn't know she'd be this intelligent. quite impressive

  • Deepak K.
    9 hours

    She did a great job. She spread happines lol

  • Pratiksha A.
    9 hours

    Lol 😅 Am I the only one who still don't know her name🙄

  • Rahul R.
    10 hours

    Wah bc bahut bada Kam Kiya hai tumne desh k liye pura country proud feel me hai.....Lol

  • Srijan P.
    11 hours

    bala ki khusurat hai bhai

