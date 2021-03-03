back
The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”
People from not just her country, Pakistan, but also from neighbouring India crashed her “pawri”. But Dananeer Mobeen had no complaints.
03/03/2021 4:27 PM
- 5M
- 77.7K
- 3K
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1892 comments
AHmadyar K.2 hours
Fu..k we are promoting unnecessary people's and things and make them famous through share
Tajeshwar S.2 hours
God level of dumbness and she felt proud.🤣
Nafisa T.3 hours
lehhh
Chisho T.3 hours
Yeah hum hai or main comments kar re hi hu... Acha hai... Nice 🙂🙂🙂🙂😍😍😍
Reshmi R.4 hours
Stupid lady.. can't even pronounce party 🙄😡😡
Nihal O.4 hours
7869805910 my gf no
Nihal O.4 hours
7869805910 my gf no
Nihal O.4 hours
7869805910 my gf no
Ayusha M.4 hours
your favorite 🙂
Abhijeet R.6 hours
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Jomde E.6 hours
India pak ki pothi ho rahi hai 🤣🤣
Anchor N.6 hours
Brut never took interview of other viral video stars, just thinking...
Syed T.7 hours
IMAGINE STUDYING IN LUMS AND STILL YOU'RE 19YO
LV W.7 hours
Pawri
Manish J.8 hours
I have seen 1st Pakistani who's english is better 🤣🤣
Fallen A.8 hours
i didn't know she'd be this intelligent. quite impressive
Deepak K.9 hours
She did a great job. She spread happines lol
Pratiksha A.9 hours
Lol 😅 Am I the only one who still don't know her name🙄
Rahul R.10 hours
Wah bc bahut bada Kam Kiya hai tumne desh k liye pura country proud feel me hai.....Lol
Srijan P.11 hours
bala ki khusurat hai bhai