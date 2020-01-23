back

The History Of Naagin Dance

This move brings out every Indian's party animal. It's fun, it's absurd, it's controversial. 🐍

12/29/2019 10:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 9:34 AM
84 comments

  • Frank J.
    01/23/2020 14:10

    Harmonium = Bangladesh Abba = Dinesh Kartik

  • Mayur F.
    01/22/2020 15:09

    Tum log land se khel na ata he tum log bhosdike hamare india k gali cricket wale hara k chale jayege ..

  • Mayur F.
    01/22/2020 15:08

    Bc bangladesh pehle land chat na sikh jao haramio... Okat me raho.. Nahi to bc gan me bumb fode ge .jisko ukhad na he ukhad le

  • Choton S.
    01/22/2020 10:20

    Brut a ek dalal ki tara kam karti hai

  • Surajit H.
    01/20/2020 04:21

    Nice post kangladeshi nagin dance

  • Anshul T.
    01/18/2020 03:26

    Flute playing in the background is intoxicating 😁.

  • Subrata H.
    01/16/2020 10:50

    Deryatam enatam kani

  • Suman S.
    01/13/2020 01:44

    Pagla choda tim

  • রামিজ র.
    01/12/2020 14:54

    Fahim

  • Deependra S.
    01/12/2020 13:45

    Bhosdike # BRUT tumhe indian ki har cheej se dikkt h

  • Prakash M.
    01/11/2020 17:54

    I came here after my reaction of ha ha ha, only for the thumbnail of Bangladesh choothya cricket team 😂😂😂😂

  • Rajesh Y.
    01/11/2020 14:50

    National dance of India

  • Shantanu R.
    01/11/2020 09:50

    Subham Mondal

  • Jatin S.
    01/11/2020 05:23

    Thumbnail is awesome 😂😂👌

  • Vishal B.
    01/10/2020 06:49

    👌👌👌👌👌👌

  • Anurag P.
    01/09/2020 10:35

    Next match m fir akele Dinesh kartik ne inki leli😀😁😁

  • Priyanshu B.
    01/09/2020 08:45

    inspiration❤

  • Muhammad M.
    01/08/2020 15:25

    & the new team Afghanistan replied to Bangladesh very well with the same move... 😂

  • Sovon D.
    01/06/2020 18:34

    Indiar Katie kotha mona a6a too

  • Abinash D.
    01/05/2020 13:03

    All nagins is here

