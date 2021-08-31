back

The Indian Girl Who Wowed Alicia Keys

Why did this nine-year-old from Bangalore land on Grammy winner Alicia Keys’ profile? 😮

31/08/2021 9:20 AM
  • 296.3K
  • 114

And even more

  1. 2:17

    New-Look Jallianwala Bagh Divides Opinion

  2. 3:10

    Hindutva Group Corners Muslim Dosa Makers

  3. 3:47

    The Indian Girl Who Wowed Alicia Keys

  4. 1:37

    Gangsters Enjoy Alcohol Inside Delhi Lock-Up

  5. 3:56

    How Harish Patel Went From 'Gunda' To A Marvel Movie

  6. 4:57

    The Dancing Trash Collector

85 comments

  • Eric S.
    2 hours

    Kudos to the parents too... Great to see our typical Indian culture changing from Engineers, MBA, Doctors to PASSION!

  • Fyza H.
    5 hours

    😍

  • Cheli A.
    9 hours

    Wow

  • Akhil M.
    10 hours

    Thats awesome.

  • Dopi R.
    10 hours

    Even her hairdo is cool👌

  • Jesin S.
    10 hours

    Wow.. Blessed child 😍😍😘😘👍. God bless you

  • Dip M.
    11 hours

    She is a dynamite. All the best, Megan. Keep rocking 🤘

  • Bina R.
    11 hours

    YESS Megan, you will definitely become one of the biggest international singers in the years to come. Keep practicing, always improve your voice and your own singing skills, but side by side you should concentrate on your studies also. 🥰❤🤗🌻

  • Leveen B.
    12 hours

    Whitney lives. .

  • Geeta A.
    13 hours

    Wow....U r a star.....❤

  • Ronin R.
    14 hours

    Bless your parents for giving you such opportunity!

  • Juli J.
    14 hours

    Wow!!!

  • Juli J.
    14 hours

    Wow

  • Lavanya S.
    15 hours

    Awesome

  • Rose N.
    15 hours

    Wow power voice

  • Annadurai A.
    15 hours

    God bless you! You are a born star!!

  • Jisna S.
    15 hours

    She looks kind of like Aradhya Bhachan.may be it's her her style and all but she looks like her.

  • Donna B.
    16 hours

    Love you Meghan, 😍

  • JS P.
    16 hours

    Wow amazing talent 😍😍😍

  • Neshyir K.
    16 hours

    Adorable 😘 Her personality is everything.