The Indian Snack That Is Only Popular Outside of India

Check out the famous Indian dish that few Indians have heard of. 🍞🍴

10/08/2018 11:32 AM
  • Prem S.
    02/18/2019 17:34

    - Story of Bunny Chow yahin dekhke excite hua thaaa

  • Allen M.
    02/16/2019 20:32

    its a south african dish

  • Rumit G.
    02/16/2019 06:36

    proud baniyu!!! LOL

  • Akash R.
    02/07/2019 12:12

    have u ever heard of this?

  • Aneesh N.
    01/30/2019 06:30

    Aksara Singh You never!

  • Ridhima B.
    01/11/2019 21:32

    Omg . Check this!

  • Lloyd M.
    01/02/2019 19:39

    It's South African

  • Subhadev R.
    11/30/2018 18:35

    Here basically Rice was replaced by bread . It is mutton curry with Bread loaf . . We get this dish at Kolkata called Mangso Pauruti . But they toast beard loaf and serve it with mutton curry or chicken curry.

  • Subhadev R.
    11/30/2018 18:33

    Absence of rice made Bread take it

  • Arvind M.
    11/29/2018 05:44

    You get it in coffee day

  • Arvind M.
    11/29/2018 05:43

    Chow punny

  • Amar S.
    11/27/2018 12:24

    Lol 🤦🏾‍♂️

  • Syed M.
    11/06/2018 06:58

    ....our next food victim

  • Kanika S.
    11/01/2018 18:16

    try this one there 😋

  • Shriyansh P.
    10/30/2018 18:01

    Just Bunny😉

  • Chaitanya B.
    10/28/2018 11:08

    Sachin Bijjargi

  • Aditya M.
    10/27/2018 12:34

    hunt for this in Delhi. We must have this. 🤩

  • Ronit M.
    10/26/2018 05:10

    Also, its famous in South Africa, not in India. And there it is famous for being an Indian dish, while it has nothing Indian in it.

  • Ronit M.
    10/26/2018 05:09

    I remember doing a piece on this. He was hilarious as fuck 😂😂

  • Sajed A.
    10/26/2018 05:02

    , Bunny Chow. Remember?