The "Jack Sparrow" Of Indore

A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army
The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022
What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?
Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India
PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell
The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees
This man regales his customers with renditions of Kishore Kumar's melodies as he pours them chai:
@
mhow naka p h
Hi
Amazing achievement. Blindfolded he finished cooking within one minute.
Blind people cook all the time! So what is so great about I cooking blindfolded. People live full lives without sight!
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Brut India17/01/2022 08:45
This man regales his customers with renditions of Kishore Kumar's melodies as he pours them chai:
Anuj S.16/01/2022 22:52
@
Indu B.16/01/2022 05:19
mhow naka p h
Vinayak K.16/01/2022 03:29
Hi
Ila M.16/01/2022 01:31
Amazing achievement. Blindfolded he finished cooking within one minute.
Molly M.15/01/2022 16:46
Blind people cook all the time! So what is so great about I cooking blindfolded. People live full lives without sight!