The Life And Life Choices Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

A rebellious daughter, devoted little sister, smashing actor, and one of India's most famous mothers... who is she? Thanks to Filmy Mirchi for the footage.

25/02/2021 11:27 AM
  • 215.9K
  • 94

80 comments

  • Jimomi J.
    2 hours

    Kareena Pork Mother fuck

  • Harsh A.
    2 hours

    Sure ....superstar ... lots of contribute in society... IAS.. IPS hai kya

  • Shraddha B.
    4 hours

    Can u also please focus on how she behaves with her fans? Any and every person who has interacted with her outside the film industry hates her behavior.She has absolutely no manners or regards for elderly people.The only thing commendable about her is her conviction in herself

  • Abhinav A.
    4 hours

    Kareena is good actress I like her movies like jab we met Talaash 3 idiots Dev Chameli K3g Bodyguard Veere di wedding Golmaal series Udta Punjab And many more.. Thanks for entertaining us kareena

  • Beena S.
    4 hours

    Don’t put this crap on Videos

  • T Y.
    5 hours

    Y'all see That last glimpse Kareena says "tell me how it was"😆😆😆

  • Bishal M.
    5 hours

    Tbh brut... Nobody gives a shit... Check your comments for Kareena's sake...

  • Aarti K.
    6 hours

    Ohhh mahh heartuu so much struggle I want this struggle in my life🧐

  • Aliyah K.
    6 hours

    Love the ending "TELL ME HOW IT WAS"

  • Veenadhari K.
    6 hours

    PR

  • Vishnuratha P.
    6 hours

    Oo famous mother???what she did to be a 'famous mother'???

  • Janki B.
    7 hours

    A by product of nepotism... What has she done to make the world a better place ? They lead a privileged life and then spit on the very hands that make them famous... Do you think she is worthy of even giving a thought to ? If she was so smashing and successful, she wouldn't hv married a man 10 years her senior. Of course, she did that too for the money.. hehe..struggle indeed ! Bullshit....

  • Jaishree P.
    7 hours

    She's Brilliant

  • Rinki N.
    8 hours

    I am my fav... what kind of a person says that!!

  • Pinky P.
    8 hours

    I like her the way she support her sister karishma she is a leader of her family too❤

  • Flossie F.
    8 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Fatema G.
    8 hours

    Y we see them as achievers....if they r so why they marry settle guy...they should strive in relationship n struggle with their spouse,and make them great companion ...not just marrying some biggie

  • Prakrati D.
    8 hours

    Esi aurat jisne katil temur k naam p apne payare se bete ka Naam rakh diya

  • Atharva P.
    9 hours

    Middle class 1980/90's ke bacche Sandwich jam nahi khate the... Roti sabji khate the.... LOL🤣🤣

  • Noor H.
    9 hours

    No one cares lol

