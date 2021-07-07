back

The Life Of Bollywood's Fashion Trendsetter

She's one of Bollywood's most fashionable stars, often seen on the red carpet of the glamorous Cannes film festival. But her fame hasn't stopped her from speaking out about what she holds dear.

07/07/2021 5:27 PM
158 comments

  • Tony T.
    19 hours

    Crazzy...What a joke..

  • Iwas I.
    21 hours

    I watched full viedo and conclusion is she is pure flop product of nepotism #respectsubramanian

  • Bablo S.
    2 days

    iz really fashionable? Don't joke which hard to digest but die just.

  • Himanshu S.
    2 days

    Star???😂😂😂

  • Sudipta C.
    2 days

    She is not a star. She is just a star kid with zero talent

  • Mahreen K.
    2 days

    My maid and this sonam.. have similar looks.. i always admire my maid

  • Ashoke K.
    2 days

    Our housekeeper looks and sounds better than her.. disgusting

  • Ashoke K.
    2 days

    You are as ugl* as hell . I feel so sick when I see you. Don't think yourself pretty cause you're not . I never watched Bwood films and thank God I didn't. Only mental peoples watch these films . Your aren't diva but a diba . In UK we all laugh and mock after seeing these kinda poops. Witc* on the town

  • Sandra S.
    2 days

    I heated her she is not kindle person

  • Sid A.
    2 days

    NEPOTISM!

  • Anwesha M.
    2 days

    Sodumb kapoor

  • Amresh N.
    3 days

    Thu hai uspe

  • Neha M.
    3 days

    😝

  • Abhishek M.
    3 days

    Thanks a lot

  • Roshan J.
    3 days

    Well at least she was honest that she can't act

  • Parwinder K.
    3 days

    Love you always Sonam😍😍

  • Ranajit M.
    3 days

    Don't you have any topic ??

  • Naina C.
    3 days

    It's true she can't act. She should stick to modelling..that's it.

  • Anzu K.
    3 days

    Her birthday is same as mine 🤣🤣

  • Saylee G.
    3 days

    Nepotism product