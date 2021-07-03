back
The Life Of Bollywood’s First Khan
More than 40% of Indians were born after his last film released. But his health scares still make the entire country anxious. Here’s what makes him so special…
03/07/2021 4:27 PM
66 comments
Nina P.3 hours
He was actually Yusuf Khan!! “Dilip Kumar…. Rubbish” - true story lol
Irfan M.7 hours
A true LEGEND 💯🙏🏽💚🏆
Md A.12 hours
He is a legend, the real king of bollywood.
Babar P.14 hours
The Encyclopedia of acting and chronicles of the Hindi film industry .... Unequivocally the most revered actor of all time .... 👏😃
Rao A.14 hours
Most graceful man of indian cinema,First mathod actor,He got everything which needed to become very Best,in industry he made immaculate movies.From 1946 to 1993 he done only 54 movies.even average actors can do 300 movies in india lots of actor did n beyond,great thinker most decent🙏
Shahid B.15 hours
Gem 🔥
Susmita S.18 hours
But he was never famous with the name Yusuf Khan ...it was always Dilip Kumar .... Feroz Khan was the 1st to nail the main stream cinema as a "khan"
AlpaFu18 hours
DrDeepak S.20 hours
His birth year shown wrong 1992
Shuvra S.a day
Oh how much this man is loved all over the subcontinent. He made us forget we have borders. Much love to this true star.
Jafar F.a day
बाॅलिवूड की दो बडी हस्तिया दिलीप कुमार और शाहरुख खान..
Syed R.a day
Think tank !!!! Dlip kumar khan , shaurkh khan, salman khan or amir khan and all these khans drink 🍸alcohol with no shame and regret and still muslims of pakistan and india think we can care for him because of they are or were drunkard muslims or so called by name muslims ??? And amazing part is rss, bjp , vhp, and sena stuffs are against them and their successes!!!! For me for both are esstuiphids !!!! By reza kazmi An entertaining or actor/ person known for his work n earning should never be considered as an ICON cause they take charges for acting 🎬 !!!!
Jagdish C.a day
Most boring actor. He has no guts to keep his own name Fooled Indians with Hindu name. He never entertained but bored the audience.
Parray F.a day
Legendary khan
Vikas G.a day
Question is that y people hides there Religious by changing name??
Kamsi G.a day
Dilip Kumar and srk are Indeed legends
Salim M.a day
Dilip kumar aka Yusuf Khan , the legend for ever, jinki nakal shahrukh , govinda aur bhi kai actors karte hai .
Fatima H.a day
yes no doubt
Saket K.a day
The epic dialogue from 'Devdas' is just 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Next level dialogue ......
Parwez A.a day
I love him 😍