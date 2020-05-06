back
The Life of Bollywood's Lead Romantic
For decades, he romanced Bollywood's leading ladies on screen, obstinately carrying on the legacy of Indian cinema's first family. He passed away from cancer last week amid a nationwide lockdown. This is his life story. 🕺
05/06/2020 12:45 PMupdated: 05/06/2020 1:19 PM
12 comments
Rithvik M.a day
Two days of new coverage for this guys but only one day for Irfan khan!!I was shocked to see the amount of international recognition and love coming from all over the world for him...now that is real.greatness!!
Vishal K.2 days
Brut India - Make video on the five Javan's who lost their lives.
Zaheer I.2 days
He was not a such great actor..he admitted himself that he give 30,000 to get an award..
Pooja K.2 days
Rip
Subrat D.2 days
Death was his friend....No panic was seen ....although he knew he will die.... 😪
Druzma M.2 days
Rip😌
Rajini G.2 days
Very So Sad..Rest In Peace SIR..😭😭😭😭😭
Palyekar N.2 days
Yeah u can put video of actors but about our hero's who has scarified their life for us
Apurba K.2 days
RIP RISHI Kapoor. Really I have been grown up with this Romancer actor. When His Bobby was released in Kolkata in the year 1974 in the Metro Cinema hall then I was eleven or twelve years old. Bobby was super duper hit. RISHI Kapoor and Dimple kapadia became heart throb of the then young generation. One day after two or three months later the movie released my elder cousin sister and her friend took me with them to watch the movie. Really that movie was fantastic. They applauded again and again but I was silent. They both found in me a face of RISHI Kapoor and hugged frequently. We are kolkatan love cinemas. After six or seven years later when the great Movie of SUBHAS GHAI """KARZ""released in Basusree Cinema hall in kolkata at HAZRA park then Cousin sister and her friend took me to watch KARZ then I was seventeen or eighteen. Whenever RISHI Kapoor and Tina munim came on the screen they applauded in the same way. During the song """Om Shanti ""or Ek Hasina thi ""they becam crazy but this time they didn't try to hugged me or kiss me. The friend of my cousin sister try sometim to hugg the but sister stop her and kept a close watch on her. However Those movie going days were really funny but who has given us a lot of fun and amusement oe entertainment in those two movies ""Bobby and KARZ"" is no more. This is the world finish your parts and leave forever. Really This WORLD is a Stage.
Smita M.2 days
Rip
Abhishek M.2 days
I miss you so sad
Akdess D.2 days
Pyar rishi kapoor