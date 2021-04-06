back
The Life Of India's King Of Dance Prabhu Deva
What started off as an effort to avoid studying in his teens, led to him accidentally becoming India's biggest dance superstar. The shy choreographer turned director celebrated his 48th birthday last week.
शार्दुली स.22 minutes
Rubber man.. actually flubber man ❤️❤️❤️
Krishna D.28 minutes
I love him n his dancing ❤️❤️
Anton A.42 minutes
He is arguably one of the best India has ever seen. He is great.
Girija L.an hour
India's mickel Jackson
Sajid S.an hour
He's THE BEST. Love from 🇵🇰
Faghir B.an hour
He is truly a gem, he still mesmerizes me with his insane dancing skills. Keep shinning and stay blessed. ❤🙌
Sandy R.an hour
Prabhu deva sir is indian Michael Jackson best dancer in India 🇮🇳
Abdul-Karim K.an hour
Is that the Benny Lava guy?
Naheda A.an hour
Que Sera Sera dance is one of the defining moment in Hindi cinema .
Amos M.an hour
But how does he direct movies in Hindi ?
Jas S.an hour
Dancing like Michael Jackson with a twist of khatakali
Arda M.2 hours
Mu'ha F.2 hours
You so great amongst all
Huma S.2 hours
Respect is Earned...suCh a great DaNcer