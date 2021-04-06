back

The Life Of India's King Of Dance Prabhu Deva

What started off as an effort to avoid studying in his teens, led to him accidentally becoming India's biggest dance superstar. The shy choreographer turned director celebrated his 48th birthday last week.

06/04/2021 5:18 PMupdated: 06/04/2021 5:19 PM
  • 34.4K
  • 19

And even more

  1. 4:16

    The Life Of India's King Of Dance Prabhu Deva

  2. 9:48

    The Life of Bollywood Leading Lady Parveen Babi

  3. 6:04

    Kareena Kapoor And CarryMinati Talk Cyber Bullying

  4. 5:23

    Good, Bad & Ugly: How Tahira Dealt With It All

  5. 2:38

    Anupam Kher's Poem For The Middle-Class

  6. 3:00

    When Kapil Sharma Got Candid

14 comments

  • शार्दुली स.
    22 minutes

    Rubber man.. actually flubber man ❤️❤️❤️

  • Krishna D.
    28 minutes

    I love him n his dancing ❤️❤️

  • Anton A.
    42 minutes

    He is arguably one of the best India has ever seen. He is great.

  • Girija L.
    an hour

    India's mickel Jackson

  • Sajid S.
    an hour

    He's THE BEST. Love from 🇵🇰

  • Faghir B.
    an hour

    He is truly a gem, he still mesmerizes me with his insane dancing skills. Keep shinning and stay blessed. ❤🙌

  • Sandy R.
    an hour

    Prabhu deva sir is indian Michael Jackson best dancer in India 🇮🇳

  • Abdul-Karim K.
    an hour

    Is that the Benny Lava guy?

  • Naheda A.
    an hour

    Que Sera Sera dance is one of the defining moment in Hindi cinema .

  • Amos M.
    an hour

    But how does he direct movies in Hindi ?

  • Jas S.
    an hour

    Dancing like Michael Jackson with a twist of khatakali

  • Arda M.
    2 hours

    Modi k Gaand main danda

  • Mu'ha F.
    2 hours

    You so great amongst all

  • Huma S.
    2 hours

    Respect is Earned...suCh a great DaNcer

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.