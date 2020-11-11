back
The Life of Mira Nair
This doyen of world cinema was born in Odisha, was nominated for an Oscar at 32 and even turned down an offer to direct one of the Harry Potter films. Who is she? Thanks to Jaipur Literature Festival and Teamwork Arts for the footage!
11/11/2020 5:27 AM
- 458K
- 6.3K
- 217
- 4:59
131 comments
Kamaljeet N.4 hours
Better than the current india celebrity champion woman, na!!!
Pratik J.12 hours
I've seen Salaam Bombay and it's an amazing movie
Annuradha B.16 hours
Beautiful
Narayana M.18 hours
Very interesting life story
Manish H.a day
An ardent admirer..... Always believed she needs more recognition in my part of the woods - India Respect.
Kunwar P.a day
Probably the greatest living Filmmaker on the planet.
Islam S.a day
We are proud of Mira
Sagar S.2 days
Statment lady
Nita G.2 days
My fav❤ The Namesake ❤
Pradeep K.2 days
Filthy work. Ban her movies in India. Let only NRIs enjoy her distortions.
Poonam P.2 days
Mira u r the best
Almas N.2 days
She made a suitable boy....
Sumita G.3 days
🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️⚘⚘⚘
Meenakshi R.3 days
Superb,Mam.Congratulations to you.You are a great lady director
Don N.3 days
She conquered her self then she conquer the world.
Meenakshi V.3 days
🙂🙏🙏👌
Deeksha B.3 days
"Nair like fire" 🔥🔥osh that level of badass!😎😎😎
Shoba S.3 days
One of the truly great film makers of our time. I am fortunate to get to teach her work.
Amrita A.3 days
All films have some iota of fiction??? Why do we need honest portrayals of times???.
Mohd Z.4 days
That's amazing xxx