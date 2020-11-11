back

The Life of Mira Nair

This doyen of world cinema was born in Odisha, was nominated for an Oscar at 32 and even turned down an offer to direct one of the Harry Potter films. Who is she? Thanks to Jaipur Literature Festival and Teamwork Arts for the footage!

11/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 458K
  • 217

131 comments

  • Kamaljeet N.
    4 hours

    Better than the current india celebrity champion woman, na!!!

  • Pratik J.
    12 hours

    I've seen Salaam Bombay and it's an amazing movie

  • Annuradha B.
    16 hours

    Beautiful

  • Narayana M.
    18 hours

    Very interesting life story

  • Manish H.
    a day

    An ardent admirer..... Always believed she needs more recognition in my part of the woods - India Respect.

  • Kunwar P.
    a day

    Probably the greatest living Filmmaker on the planet.

  • Islam S.
    a day

    We are proud of Mira

  • Sagar S.
    2 days

    Statment lady

  • Nita G.
    2 days

    My fav❤ The Namesake ❤

  • Pradeep K.
    2 days

    Filthy work. Ban her movies in India. Let only NRIs enjoy her distortions.

  • Poonam P.
    2 days

    Mira u r the best

  • Almas N.
    2 days

    She made a suitable boy....

  • Sumita G.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️⚘⚘⚘

  • Meenakshi R.
    3 days

    Superb,Mam.Congratulations to you.You are a great lady director

  • Don N.
    3 days

    She conquered her self then she conquer the world.

  • Meenakshi V.
    3 days

    🙂🙏🙏👌

  • Deeksha B.
    3 days

    "Nair like fire" 🔥🔥osh that level of badass!😎😎😎

  • Shoba S.
    3 days

    One of the truly great film makers of our time. I am fortunate to get to teach her work.

  • Amrita A.
    3 days

    All films have some iota of fiction??? Why do we need honest portrayals of times???.

  • Mohd Z.
    4 days

    That's amazing xxx

