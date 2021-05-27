The Life Of Sonu Sood

The life of Emma Stone
124 comments
Khadim M.4 hours
Next Prime minister Suno Sood Yeh Bandah Insannoun Ki Takleef Ko Apni Takleef Samajta Hai Bolke Iske Aankhoun Se Aansoo Nikaljate Hai Kiya yeh Bandh Desh nai Chalasakta Jis Insaan ke Andar Insaanoun Dard Hota Hai Na Wohi Kuch Karsakta Mera Vote SUNO SOOD ke liye I AM WITH SUNO SOOD EVERY TIME Awaam Kiya Kehti Hai Boliye Yeh Bandha Sub Ki Madat Kiya Koi Mazhab Nahi dekha Na Chota Na Bada Insaan Samaj ke Madat ki.
Parag K.4 hours
Sonu Sood should be given Bharat Ratna. He is helping continuously, to many people since last lockdown.
Vishwanath P.4 hours
Reality main film ka villain asal main asli Hero nikla 🙂. Chedilal desh ka lal bana👍.
Ley M.4 hours
The irony when villain in the movies turns out to be the real hero to save lifes of thousands of people in many part of the country. Salute to Sonu
Esther R.4 hours
India salutes you
Sherry S.5 hours
What he has five for thousands of ordinary people whom he didn't even know. Shows where there is a will there's a way. Meaning or ministers never have our had the will do do anything for them people who bring them to power.
Raunaq M.5 hours
check this out !
Partha D.6 hours
Sood bhaiya humhebi toda balm laga doe plllzzzzzz ooooffffhhhoooo
Khajairfanuddin U.6 hours
New India pm like this unbhakat asked ho is next pm this man is like pm sonu sood
Archana L.6 hours
Very gr8 job god bless u
Burhan A.6 hours
He is a real hero unlike fake kapoors and khans.
Ash R.6 hours
Indeed a superhero 👏
Gegam L.7 hours
he literally deserves the world ....And all the happiness in this world❤
Shekhar G.7 hours
You are the real Hero in Bollywood flims and state otherwise all Superstar actors are Side hero, dummy actors.
Felicitas R.7 hours
May God bless him n his family abundantly.
Rajasmita R.7 hours
A real hero
Nirav S.8 hours
Real hero
Wasim A.8 hours
I would like him to be the next PRIME MINISTER of INDIA. We deserve such people to make India free from poverty and unemployment. God bless u Sonu Sood.
Aparna M.9 hours
Sonu is best
Thupten P.9 hours
He has talent, compassion and determination !!! This kind of person really hard to get so keep supporting!!!