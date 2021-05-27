back

The Life Of Sonu Sood

He followed his dreams to Mumbai. He was typecast as a villain. But he emerged as the "hero" nobody expected. Who is he?

27/05/2021 12:57 PM
  • 253.3K
  • 145

124 comments

  • Khadim M.
    4 hours

    Next Prime minister Suno Sood Yeh Bandah Insannoun Ki Takleef Ko Apni Takleef Samajta Hai Bolke Iske Aankhoun Se Aansoo Nikaljate Hai Kiya yeh Bandh Desh nai Chalasakta Jis Insaan ke Andar Insaanoun Dard Hota Hai Na Wohi Kuch Karsakta Mera Vote SUNO SOOD ke liye I AM WITH SUNO SOOD EVERY TIME Awaam Kiya Kehti Hai Boliye Yeh Bandha Sub Ki Madat Kiya Koi Mazhab Nahi dekha Na Chota Na Bada Insaan Samaj ke Madat ki.

  • Parag K.
    4 hours

    Sonu Sood should be given Bharat Ratna. He is helping continuously, to many people since last lockdown.

  • Vishwanath P.
    4 hours

    Reality main film ka villain asal main asli Hero nikla 🙂. Chedilal desh ka lal bana👍.

  • Ley M.
    4 hours

    The irony when villain in the movies turns out to be the real hero to save lifes of thousands of people in many part of the country. Salute to Sonu

  • Esther R.
    4 hours

    India salutes you

  • Sherry S.
    5 hours

    What he has five for thousands of ordinary people whom he didn't even know. Shows where there is a will there's a way. Meaning or ministers never have our had the will do do anything for them people who bring them to power.

  • Raunaq M.
    5 hours

    check this out !

  • Partha D.
    6 hours

    Sood bhaiya humhebi toda balm laga doe plllzzzzzz ooooffffhhhoooo

  • Khajairfanuddin U.
    6 hours

    New India pm like this unbhakat asked ho is next pm this man is like pm sonu sood

  • Archana L.
    6 hours

    Very gr8 job god bless u

  • Burhan A.
    6 hours

    He is a real hero unlike fake kapoors and khans.

  • Ash R.
    6 hours

    Indeed a superhero 👏

  • Gegam L.
    7 hours

    he literally deserves the world ....And all the happiness in this world❤

  • Shekhar G.
    7 hours

    You are the real Hero in Bollywood flims and state otherwise all Superstar actors are Side hero, dummy actors.

  • Felicitas R.
    7 hours

    May God bless him n his family abundantly.

  • Rajasmita R.
    7 hours

    A real hero

  • Nirav S.
    8 hours

    Real hero

  • Wasim A.
    8 hours

    I would like him to be the next PRIME MINISTER of INDIA. We deserve such people to make India free from poverty and unemployment. God bless u Sonu Sood.

  • Aparna M.
    9 hours

    Sonu is best

  • Thupten P.
    9 hours

    He has talent, compassion and determination !!! This kind of person really hard to get so keep supporting!!!

