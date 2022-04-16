back

The love story of Kajol and Ajay Devgn

He didn't like how loud she was. She didn't like how quiet he was. And then they fell in love.

16/04/2022 2:57 PM
25 comments

  • Poonam T.
    a day

    Best jori🥰🥰🥰

  • Humaira W.
    3 days

    My favourite couple 🙂🙂 Poles apart " but in love .. 👍💗💐 Love from Pakistan 🇵🇰🌺💖

  • Soni G.
    3 days

    you can relate this story in your life also 😜😜

  • Charanjeet K.
    4 days

    They were always good on screen...made for each other couple

  • Sanchari B.
    4 days

    This is a God gifted relationship. We are made for each other. A great personality in the world best friend sanchari.i am committed to you romit much meri jaan reeyov, s lovely day God bless you.

  • Wiah S.
    4 days

    Like our love story❤️

  • Lalieta D.
    4 days

    Best couple

  • Sash S.
    4 days

    How come they didnt mention kangana affair with mr ajay deegan eh smh

  • Susan A.
    5 days

    I love the couple 💑

  • Neisha P.
    5 days

    Can’t stand Kajol once she opens her big loud mouth ( rude and disrespectful)

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Kajol recounts the time when was schooled by her son, here:

  • Narinder S.
    5 days

    Lovely couple 💑

  • Ramniwas S.
    5 days

    Faltu kaam krne lga h Brut India

  • Arti S.
    5 days

    Jodi uper.. se ban k aai h

  • Shafiq A.
    5 days

    Nice family

  • Afrid K.
    5 days

    💖

  • Reena H.
    5 days

    Love Ajay Can’t stand Kajol once she opens her big loud mouth ( rude and disrespectful)

  • Aminul S.
    6 days

    Bolo kesri

  • Shaheen C.
    6 days

    Lol...come on! No mention of the affairs that Ajay had? It wasn't all bubble gum and roses every step of the way, na?

  • Angelin D.
    6 days

    I still feel they r one of the best couples of Bollywood ❤

