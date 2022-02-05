back

The Making Of The Viral Hit, “Own Brand Freestyle”

What does the trending Reels dance track “Own Brand Freestyle” mean? Brut asked rappers Dreya Mac and FelixThe1st.

05/02/2022 8:27 AM
  • 19.7K
  • 5

5 comments

  • Prabal B.
    4 days

    Brut should stop tiktok news

  • Sam S.
    4 days

    Ek toh yaar School /Colleges Mein Nikab/Hihab allow karni ki baat karte hai, dusri taraf "play with your v4gina" trend karte hai. What is this Brut, you are confusing our teenagers. 😒 But then how would anyone know if one is playing with the vagene when one is doning a shuttlecock. You are being naughty Brutty.

  • Sanjeev K.
    4 days

    Wz

  • Raj S.
    4 days

    𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚'𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐫. समस्या है तो समाधान भी है,समस्या चाहे कैसी भी हो जड़ से खत्म! सभी जगह से निराश प्रेमी-प्रेमिकाएं एक बार जरूर कॉल करें, आपका प्यार टूटने नहीं दिया जाएगा ! 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒔𝑨𝒑𝒑☎️+91-9799889651 🔸प्रेम विवाह के लिए घरवालो का मनाना, 🔸पति-पत्नी में अनबन से छुटकारा, 🔸ग्रह कलेश - जादू टोना का वहम, 🔸सौतन और दुश्मन से छुटकारा, 🔸नौकरी में तरक्की नहीं होना, 🔸बीमारी में दवा का नहीं लगना, 🔸वशीकरण करना और तोड़ना, आपकी हर समस्याओं का गुप्त समाधान किया जाता है ! 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒔𝑨𝒑𝒑=☎️+91-9799889651

  • Amos M.
    4 days

    Obscene and why would Indians be obsessed with this song and tic toc?

