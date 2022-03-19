back

The man who created “Bobbywood”

Abdul Ahad Jawaid made memes for fun. But he had not expected his Bobby Deol memes to bring Indians and Pakistanis closer.

19/03/2022 2:27 PM
  • 239.1K
  • 130

68 comments

  • Råi S.
    3 days

    The fact is I don't have problem with Pakistan people's we all are same why should we hate each other

  • Khurram J.
    3 days

    thanks for giving lime light to this Pakistani Guy... These Hatred comments only coming from India ...😂😁

  • Uşama A.
    4 days

    He should speak for himself. It's not that much craze for Bollywood as this guy is claiming. Yes Pakistanis used to like Bollywood films especially of Khans but with more and more anti-Pakistan films and Hindu nationalist rheoric distorting history, Pakistani audience have greatly diverted from it. Turkish series have took the place of Indian industry as to foreign content in Pakistan! And man your positivity bubble should have now been broken after seeing the comments here...

  • Abrar F.
    5 days

    found the king

  • Shabbir H.
    5 days

    Still people wonder why Pakistan ranked at 121 on World Happy Index and india at 136 😂 saar saar k maar jana tatti country k logo ne 😂 💩🇮🇳💩

  • Abhishk S.
    5 days

    🥶🥶🥶

  • Nimrah A.
    5 days

    ahhaha

  • Israr H.
    6 days

    Chhabeees gyaaraaan ☻

  • Ammar Z.
    6 days

    bobbywood

  • Ahmed W.
    6 days

    Yehi mila tha 🙄 Itny achy actors hen. Amir khan jesa ho koi jo popular bhi ho..

  • Nidhi S.
    6 days

    https://youtu.be/wrE0sBsaEtI And he has a message for Bobbywood !! 🍿

  • Hassan H.
    7 days

    Mohammad Ammar where it all began

  • Syed F.
    7 days

    Bobby deol is a good actor no doubt 💓

  • John K.
    7 days

  • Muhammd H.
    7 days

    Pakistani, indian both fights in comments section only. When they are aboard, they share rooms , they share food and feel good . 🇵🇰 ❤🇮🇳

  • Jawad S.
    7 days

    🤣

  • Regina P.
    7 days

    I am also a Bobby fan. Bichhoo is one of my favourite movie. Just look at his Swag in the movie Bichhoo

  • Rameez K.
    7 days

    Hiba Kamran Lord bobby... The origin

  • Monir H.
    7 days

    Bobby deol troll hote huye bhakto k Bollywood se lekar prem AA gia kiu ki vo Hindu hain! Or is same bhakto be Khano ki post main ja kar Gali dete hain kiu ki... (You know why!) Hin"'dus are hypocrite bigots

  • Monir H.
    7 days

    Bobby deol always look like a meme material since I first saw him!

