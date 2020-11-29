back

The Man Who Shoots Superhero Dioramas At Home

Photographer Arjun Menon has always loved superhero figurines. And during the lockdown, he has been using them to create elaborate and beautiful comic book-style dioramas. Here is a sneak peek into how he does it.

29/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 27.4K
  • 13

4 comments

  • Niki M.
    a day

    Fun with dolls 🥳

  • DrVaibhav S.
    2 days

    see this 🙌🏻😍

  • Faisal Q.
    2 days

    How high is this dude today 🤔 🤣

  • Brut India
    4 days

    You can see more of Arjun's work here: https://www.instagram.com/artleavesamark/

