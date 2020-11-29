back
The Man Who Shoots Superhero Dioramas At Home
Photographer Arjun Menon has always loved superhero figurines. And during the lockdown, he has been using them to create elaborate and beautiful comic book-style dioramas. Here is a sneak peek into how he does it.
29/11/2020 5:27 AM
Brut India4 days
You can see more of Arjun's work here: https://www.instagram.com/artleavesamark/