back

The Maths Genius Who Didn’t Go To School

He can count numbers in seconds... but he's never been to school! Meet Irfan, the playful maths genius whom the internet couldn’t ignore.

09/04/2020 2:57 PM
  • 1.1m
  • 570

And even more

  1. 2:38

    The paddle boarder with Pacific ambition

  2. 2:39

    The life story of Gareth Thomas

  3. 3:50

    José Morales and the unique craft of "popotillo"

389 comments

  • Shyabhu D.
    5 hours

    😊dekleh

  • Hamza S.
    5 hours

    Bazouka😂😂😂

  • Prashant K.
    a day

    Send him to school we will contribute

  • Akhil R.
    a day

    He is just amazing! Hello there is another person who can add,multiply any number faster than calculator. He is from a small town in Kerala. People will definitely wonder with the skills he has. Just for your info! You might get another interesting story too!

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    Reasearch is required aslight tilted brain help a lot. Another chip of like this was is news probaly Neel kanth. In other Damru wala is also called Neel kanth as he galloped the poison not Amrit when sea was churrned as story goes. He always adore snake in his neck and husband of parvati hindu scriptures.

  • Umer H.
    a day

    Is he still alive, or has been killed for not chanting jai shri ram?

  • Barbar K.
    a day

    Dude that guy is a genius. Nuture him

  • Mary P.
    a day

    our country has great people with great talent but worst leaders you can kill the world

  • Kamran N.
    a day

    👏👏👏👏

  • Khizera Y.
    2 days

    I hope Someone put him in school please. Truly gifted talent roaming around without proper guidance. I hope videos like these can help get these children the right resources they need and not just make viral for no real purpose otherwise.

  • Mahesh R.
    2 days

    Did no one notice MS Dhoni at the end ?

  • Nena M.
    2 days

    Asperger

  • Gurpreet S.
    2 days

    He is so cute..

  • Gaurav G.
    2 days

    🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🥺😍

  • Kyo K.
    2 days

    Really lovely sweet guy....n really fascinating n unbelieveable...impressive

  • Srinivasan S.
    2 days

    Give him a job for his livelihood. Groom him. Let him not rot. Make use of his talent in productive way.

  • Thi V.
    2 days

    God gifted talent, he was somebody at last birth.

  • Aldrin F.
    3 days

    I notice something 65 years old of age lives in 28, 725, while the 15 years old of age lives in 131,240 hours😂😂amazing calculation the he still think to compute the total hours😁😁😁

  • Saqib A.
    3 days

    The savant syndrome,to all the people getting overexcited people like him are not as gifted in other areas. The most famous savant in the world was Kim Peek who could memorize entire books after reading them once, other than his outrageous memory he had a below average intellectual prowess.

  • Rumana R.
    3 days

    Male version of sakuntala Devi 😁

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.