The Maths Genius Who Didn’t Go To School
He can count numbers in seconds... but he's never been to school! Meet Irfan, the playful maths genius whom the internet couldn’t ignore.
09/04/2020 2:57 PM
- 1.1m
- 27.0k
- 570
389 comments
Shyabhu D.5 hours
😊dekleh
Hamza S.5 hours
Bazouka😂😂😂
Prashant K.a day
Send him to school we will contribute
Akhil R.a day
He is just amazing! Hello there is another person who can add,multiply any number faster than calculator. He is from a small town in Kerala. People will definitely wonder with the skills he has. Just for your info! You might get another interesting story too!
Jaswant S.a day
Reasearch is required aslight tilted brain help a lot. Another chip of like this was is news probaly Neel kanth. In other Damru wala is also called Neel kanth as he galloped the poison not Amrit when sea was churrned as story goes. He always adore snake in his neck and husband of parvati hindu scriptures.
Umer H.a day
Is he still alive, or has been killed for not chanting jai shri ram?
Barbar K.a day
Dude that guy is a genius. Nuture him
Mary P.a day
our country has great people with great talent but worst leaders you can kill the world
Kamran N.a day
👏👏👏👏
Khizera Y.2 days
I hope Someone put him in school please. Truly gifted talent roaming around without proper guidance. I hope videos like these can help get these children the right resources they need and not just make viral for no real purpose otherwise.
Mahesh R.2 days
Did no one notice MS Dhoni at the end ?
Nena M.2 days
Asperger
Gurpreet S.2 days
He is so cute..
Gaurav G.2 days
🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🥺😍
Kyo K.2 days
Really lovely sweet guy....n really fascinating n unbelieveable...impressive
Srinivasan S.2 days
Give him a job for his livelihood. Groom him. Let him not rot. Make use of his talent in productive way.
Thi V.2 days
God gifted talent, he was somebody at last birth.
Aldrin F.3 days
I notice something 65 years old of age lives in 28, 725, while the 15 years old of age lives in 131,240 hours😂😂amazing calculation the he still think to compute the total hours😁😁😁
Saqib A.3 days
The savant syndrome,to all the people getting overexcited people like him are not as gifted in other areas. The most famous savant in the world was Kim Peek who could memorize entire books after reading them once, other than his outrageous memory he had a below average intellectual prowess.
Rumana R.3 days
Male version of sakuntala Devi 😁