The Mumbai Dancers Who Won America’s Got Talent

This dance troupe from India won America’s Got Talent. Meet V Unbeatable.

02/20/2020 10:39 AMupdated: 02/20/2020 10:45 AM
  • 211.6k
  • 88

76 comments

  • Mohan M.
    39 minutes

    I love my india

  • Samant K.
    5 hours

    Great champs

  • Mary B.
    21 hours

    They were totally awesome

  • Edward W.
    21 hours

    Awesome

  • Jay P.
    a day

    Proud of the team Congratulations

  • Prince B.
    a day

    Well done v unbeatable..

  • Mike A.
    a day

    This guy's they have done thorough in practice...coached well. Marvelous performance 👌 well done guy's

  • Jaya K.
    a day

    🕺🕺🕺 Congrats & Many , Many More Victories 💥💥💥🎊🎊🎊

  • Parvin A.
    2 days

    Hope.they moved out of the slumbs

  • Sandhya R.
    2 days

    Congratulations god bless you all

  • Jayaprakash S.
    2 days

    🙏🏼

  • Amita B.
    2 days

    ..congratulations..stay blessed you all..💖

  • Krishna V.
    2 days

    Congratulations team

  • Monty S.
    2 days

    Lovvv these guys they're absolutely stunning.... My bestt wishes for them... 😊

  • Shubham R.
    2 days

    congratulations

  • Leo P.
    3 days

    the risk well paid.. 😊👍 Awesome performance. Kudos to the team..

  • Sanjay G.
    3 days

    They have not won any AGT. They qualified for final but they could not make it. Yes it is true they are very talented.we should be proud for them.

  • Suhagi D.
    3 days

    Nalasopara vasai guys.. they r so talented. With limited or nil resources, they come up to top. Kudos to them

  • Manoj B.
    3 days

    👑👑👑👑👑🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️🦸‍♂️

  • Himansu N.
    3 days

    It is in fact worlds got talent...