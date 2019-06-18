The Radio Story That Is Making Waves

US State Secretary Says China Bullies Neighbours
India's Fiercest Force Of Nature
The Tale Of Indian Women And Long Hair
Right Back To Frontlines After Covid
Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger
APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge
Shai
I love you Bhai
1 number
Well said
Aqsa Baig
In otherwords...this VIDEO teaching VERY SUBTLY TO BE A CLASSIC BRAHMIN HYPOCRITE VALUES
INSTEAD OF QUESTIONING THESE RUBBISH VERSIONS WE GLORIFY IT ....SAD
Inspiration so true
PanditG ka beta bada ho ke ModiG banega, aur Raja ke pappu chaap bachhon ke saath saath praja ki bhi leta rahega⁉
Inspirational
This smart boy and stupid king reminds me two current Indian Politicians.
I love this program
"I was jogging this morning and I noticed a person about 1/3 a mile ahead. I could tell he was running a little slower than me and I thought, good, I will try to catch him. I had about a half mile before I needed to turn off. So I started running faster and faster.
Every block, I was gaining on him just a little bit. After just a few minutes I was only about 300 feet behind him, so I really picked up the pace and pushed myself. You would have thought I was running in the last leg of an Olympic competition. I was determined to catch him.
Finally, I did it! I caught and passed him. On the inside, I felt so good. "I beat him" Of course, he didn't even know we were racing. After I passed him, I realized I had been so focused on competing against him that I had missed my turn. I had gone nearly six blocks past my turn and I had to turn and go back.
Isn't that what happens in life when we focus on competing with co-workers, neighbors, friends, family, trying to outdo them or trying to prove that we are more successful or more important?
We spend our time and energy running after them and we miss out on our own paths to our given destinies. The problem with unhealthy competition is that it's a never ending cycle.
There will always be somebody ahead of you, someone with a better job, nicer car, more money in the bank, more education, a prettier wife, a more handsome husband, better behaved children, etc. But realize that 'You can be the best that you can be, when you are not competing with anyone.'
Some people are insecure because they pay too much attention to what others are, where others are going, wearing and driving. Take whatever you have, the height, weight and personality. Dress well and wear it proudly, you'll be blessed by it. Stay focused and live a healthy life. There is no competition in Destiny.
Run your own race and wish others well.
Pandit ka beta tej nhi hai, normal hi hai, raja👑 hila hua hai
Nice one 🤘
Great RJ
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
15 comments
Simmi S.06/18/2019 12:59
Shai
Tasleem A.06/06/2019 06:08
I love you Bhai
Sandhyarani P.06/04/2019 13:27
1 number
Lekhraj R.06/03/2019 05:16
Well said
Scotch G.06/02/2019 15:48
Aqsa Baig
Kabbir G.06/02/2019 15:32
In otherwords...this VIDEO teaching VERY SUBTLY TO BE A CLASSIC BRAHMIN HYPOCRITE VALUES INSTEAD OF QUESTIONING THESE RUBBISH VERSIONS WE GLORIFY IT ....SAD
Supria K.06/02/2019 10:18
Inspiration so true
Reg A.06/02/2019 10:02
PanditG ka beta bada ho ke ModiG banega, aur Raja ke pappu chaap bachhon ke saath saath praja ki bhi leta rahega⁉
Towseef R.06/02/2019 09:47
Inspirational
Yoonus M.06/02/2019 08:12
This smart boy and stupid king reminds me two current Indian Politicians.
Daibaki B.06/02/2019 06:56
I love this program
Gargi P.06/02/2019 05:58
"I was jogging this morning and I noticed a person about 1/3 a mile ahead. I could tell he was running a little slower than me and I thought, good, I will try to catch him. I had about a half mile before I needed to turn off. So I started running faster and faster. Every block, I was gaining on him just a little bit. After just a few minutes I was only about 300 feet behind him, so I really picked up the pace and pushed myself. You would have thought I was running in the last leg of an Olympic competition. I was determined to catch him. Finally, I did it! I caught and passed him. On the inside, I felt so good. "I beat him" Of course, he didn't even know we were racing. After I passed him, I realized I had been so focused on competing against him that I had missed my turn. I had gone nearly six blocks past my turn and I had to turn and go back. Isn't that what happens in life when we focus on competing with co-workers, neighbors, friends, family, trying to outdo them or trying to prove that we are more successful or more important? We spend our time and energy running after them and we miss out on our own paths to our given destinies. The problem with unhealthy competition is that it's a never ending cycle. There will always be somebody ahead of you, someone with a better job, nicer car, more money in the bank, more education, a prettier wife, a more handsome husband, better behaved children, etc. But realize that 'You can be the best that you can be, when you are not competing with anyone.' Some people are insecure because they pay too much attention to what others are, where others are going, wearing and driving. Take whatever you have, the height, weight and personality. Dress well and wear it proudly, you'll be blessed by it. Stay focused and live a healthy life. There is no competition in Destiny. Run your own race and wish others well.
Prabhkirat S.06/02/2019 05:10
Pandit ka beta tej nhi hai, normal hi hai, raja👑 hila hua hai
Harsh P.06/02/2019 05:09
Nice one 🤘
Amitava G.06/02/2019 05:05
Great RJ