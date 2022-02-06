back
The Real Story Of The Tinder Swindler
Did you know the real story of the "Tinder Swindler"? (Warning: spoilers.) On Tinder, he was a millionaire playboy and a loving boyfriend. In real life, he was a convicted con man who duped his dates out of their life savings... Here's how he got caught.
06/02/2022 2:57 PM
58 comments
Debina R.5 hours
this one
Saif K.5 hours
Ladies vs Ricky Bahl
Lerato S.5 hours
It's crazy how people fall prey to this conman but it happens.
RS N.5 hours
I like the third lady, she took all the branded clothes and things😂😂😂 and sold it...
Amos C.10 hours
here a small snippet
Zaki N.17 hours
Tumhre Kahani
Chantelle C.a day
let’s watch this tonight xx
Kady G.a day
😂
Justin M.a day
"Convicted conman", incorrect... he only did 5 months of a 15 month sentence. Interpol should have warrants for his arrest in many countries he committed the crimes and frauds in... he barely did any time for all the crazy fraudster activity he did. This isn't justice at all. This is a sad travesty on interpol and federal police all across ponds. They need to capture more criminals like him and more importantly HIM. He didn't do proper time for the theft and fraud he perpetrade on the Norwegian gal and the other gal pernilla as well as probably tens and even maybe hundreds of other victims! To me this screams "federal arrest" and I can't fathom how he is free and a parent frauding around now as a consultant... (you can bet there will be a scheme on that to bilk good people out of money too) people like Simon are addicted to the lifestyle and lies and don't suddenly stop and be good people. They just start another variation of a con time and time again until they get thrown away for severe time in prison. Which is exactly where he belongs.
Prithviraj P.a day
बगितला का?
Paramita D.a day
It's like ladies vs Ricky Bahl film
Malkoč A.a day
Was i the only one that was cheering for the dude?
Yumnah G.a day
They had no problem giving him money but was disgusted when they discovered he was poor... and was a babysitter. yeah right 🤣🤣
Ray H.2 days
What else can you expect from a p!ss raily f!|| thy eews of stolen land Bae Bee key|ers
Sarmad I.2 days
Behtreen Karegar.
Beate L.2 days
If a rich guy would ask me about money first I would laugh and then cry in poor 😂
EL Y.2 days
Firstly to all the people making vile remarks … embarrassingly gloating about your supposed superior perspicacious nature about how you’d never be fooled by such a scam…. Outright victim blaming, nobody decent… (which is clearly most considering the global rounds and outcry on the situation… )…. Do not care …… to hear about your ego bloated opinions that feel the need to compare the ‘if it was me’ scenario, it’s not you, stop trying to make it about you, your comments are irrelevant and cringe worthy. What thankfully most people acknowledge … is the absolute injustice in this, actual mass evidence of this criminals putrid acts and I can only assume that once again, authorities are allowing money to be the say all of his so called punishment and serving of justice in this. Considering he served 5 months of what was supposed to be a mere 15 months (personally think he should do 7 years aswell as have to pay the debts), it’s insane these women are left to clear up his con makings, they should be re en stated of their costs… whilst the real criminal of this is held accountable, along with his assailants who haven’t had so much as a trial stand over the whole ordeal. It’s the equivalent of… (except way worse considering the all- financial ruin.. emotional/mental abuse .. threatning/intimidation aswell as a history repeat occurrence of many).. of someone asking an innocent bystander to hold/watch one of your duffel bags and your cute puppy…. Explaining they need one of their hands free to help their grandmother out of the bank who’s called them feeling unwell whilst they carry her things and get her to a taxi, they pop in the bank, rob the bank, grab the duffel bag containing a pre robbery batch, snatch it and run. The police come and have you pay for the money that was stolen because you held the bag, whilst the man behind the plan walks free continuing his lavish lifestyle along with his accomplices in the getaway car that pay 0 on the matter of time or finance. If people don’t demand this wrong to be made right, it sets an example of allowing the system to swindle us. Like it has been and is still… in so many different ways. This being a prime demonstration of that. Letting people pay for their freedom - it shouldn’t be an option, and that should be stating the obvious, it’s baffling how that’s been a long held procedure in our so called justice department handlings. Holding money as more valuable or substitutionary …. to exit their way out of punishable crime .. it doesn’t matter what you do as long as you can pay your way out of it or at the very least, cut your serving time by a mass if you’re rich enough to do it, it’s an insult to the majority of society, not just these women, though of course, they do deserve as many do, true rectification. True justice. They wouldn’t of even been heard if such a large amount of public hadn’t supported them, it can only be changed by the PUBLIC, because when the SYSTEM DOES WRONG. The PUBLIC… are the ones who stand ground for that change of the better… and the system must listen… because they don’t get to walk freely across the bridge of comfort which uses the anatomy of the public to keep it standing!
Veenashri S.2 days
Beware ladies!
Hemma A.2 days
It would be nice if the media stopped over exposing this guy! Glorifying him of sorts! He is a crook and will remain as such! No amount of intelligence is enough if u live off women’s pain! Soon he will write a book and all Morons will rush to buy and make him rich! Off of women’s pain! Ignorance best for this dirt bag!
Asim K.2 days
lol...gold diggers got pissed when they didnt get what they hoped for 😅