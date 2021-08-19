back

The Rise And Fall Of Honey Singh

His music fetched him awards and controversies at the same time. Here's how the pop star always made it to the front page headlines...

19/08/2021 5:27 AM
  • 106.2K
  • 15

And even more

  1. 3:57

    Lizzo tearfully calls out haters

  2. 5:13

    Beyond the music and drama of "Love & Hip Hop"

  3. 4:15

    A day with America’s first Olympic skateboarding champion, Jagger Eaton

  4. 8:27

    Welcome to queer Muslim TikTok

  5. 5:43

    This guy draws Vin Diesel every day

  6. 6:58

    The story of Lizzo

12 comments

  • Kush R.
    2 hours

    lollllllllllll,,😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍👍👍👍👍

  • Anil M.
    4 hours

    1 number aadmi

  • Archeese B.
    4 hours

    Chapra......

  • Supri Y.
    5 hours

    I stopped listening to hindi music because of him

  • Rajesh S.
    6 hours

    Hi

  • Himel H.
    6 hours

    Yo Yo Chor singh 🤦‍♂️

  • Sahil K.
    7 hours

    Nobody is going to tell you this but first song to Badshah k sath aaya tha.🤣🤣 Volume-1 if you remember. Esa gaana nikal diya ki dono ne kbi Collab hi ni kra sath me. 😭

  • Jeedy T.
    7 hours

    Brut background music is so weird and annoying, fired your editor.

  • Avinash P.
    8 hours

    गायब झाली जादु

  • Harsh B.
    9 hours

    People be like "Illuminate hai ye illuminate 😂😂😂

  • Neeraj S.
    9 hours

    Very Nice...!!! He can now join Kundra's Apps. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Brut India
    9 hours

    The singer has called his wife's domestic abuses charges 'malicious': https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/music/yo-yo-honey-singh-says-wife-domestic-abuse-charges-malicious-refutes-all-allegations-7442640/