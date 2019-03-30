back

The Rise of PUBG in India

This game has captured the Indian gaming community like no other. While over 100 million users downloaded the mobile version of the game, it has seen its share of controversy. Brut India is the most-viewed digital video publisher in the country. We're a young, independent platform producing compelling journalism in new formats. You can also find us here: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/ Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/brut.india/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrutIndia Snapchat: Brut India

03/30/2019 6:00 AMupdated: 04/08/2019 9:53 AM

