The Shilpa Shetty Story

She was a movie star in the '90s. Three eventful decades later, she is a fitness icon and social media celebrity. Meet the diva who's no stranger to controversies...

13/08/2021 4:27 PM
78 comments

  • Waikhom A.
    8 hours

    Brut India, your hypocrisy is at pinnacle

  • Arpita D.
    a day

    Meanwhile because brut India has to touch every forte of journalism.... This news...the purpose is ro perhaps restore sine image of her and overshadow the recent noise about her husband. A lot is gong on across the world and our country good and bad. I believe many will agree with me that this news in really not wanted. I haven't even watched the news btw,the header itself repels.

  • Vikas J.
    a day

    Shilpa ka सपाट पेडू v pate mujhe aaj bhi uske sath se। Karne ko uksata h

  • Angel L.
    2 days

    Older actress great grandma age

  • Sudhir A.
    2 days

    She herself confessed that she had casting couch (sex) with a 17 year old boy......

  • I'm n.
    2 days

    Pornographer ki pilastic biwi 😂

  • Ash Y.
    3 days

    Been waiting for Kundra's well deserved Karma. His wife Kavita deserved much better than an a**hole. I mean esscuse me

  • Drshweta D.
    3 days

    Paid PR

  • Sanjay S.
    3 days

    BRUT has a knack of picking losers and frauds .... WHY? IS IT BY DESIGN?

  • Ila M.
    4 days

    She is stunningly beautiful.

  • Mina N.
    4 days

    You ever ask people girl kids for privacy

  • Sourav S.
    4 days

    This seems a deliberate PR exercise to shore up support for her.

  • Madhurima D.
    4 days

    And how much did Brut get paid to make this positive video on her???

  • Moh S.
    4 days

    She was great miss on screen

  • Imayra K.
    4 days

    The story should be based on Before she was black Now she is fair What's the secret? 😶

  • Sajidha K.
    5 days

    She looks awesome in her 40's than in her 20's

  • Angel J.
    5 days

    Partner of criminals

  • Anurag S.
    5 days

    Kitne paise liye h thakur

  • Omer Y.
    5 days

    Paid propaganda campaign to fix her image.

  • Subhabrata D.
    5 days

    I remember her fame from shoving Jade Goody in Big Brothers House on the issue of racial slur. One thing is for sure. Over the years, she has mastered the art of being manipulative and hypocrite.