The Shilpa Shetty Story
She was a movie star in the '90s. Three eventful decades later, she is a fitness icon and social media celebrity. Meet the diva who's no stranger to controversies...
13/08/2021 4:27 PM
78 comments
Waikhom A.8 hours
Brut India, your hypocrisy is at pinnacle
Arpita D.a day
Meanwhile because brut India has to touch every forte of journalism.... This news...the purpose is ro perhaps restore sine image of her and overshadow the recent noise about her husband. A lot is gong on across the world and our country good and bad. I believe many will agree with me that this news in really not wanted. I haven't even watched the news btw,the header itself repels.
Vikas J.a day
Shilpa ka सपाट पेडू v pate mujhe aaj bhi uske sath se। Karne ko uksata h
Angel L.2 days
Older actress great grandma age
Sudhir A.2 days
She herself confessed that she had casting couch (sex) with a 17 year old boy......
I'm n.2 days
Pornographer ki pilastic biwi 😂
Ash Y.3 days
Been waiting for Kundra's well deserved Karma. His wife Kavita deserved much better than an a**hole. I mean esscuse me
Drshweta D.3 days
Paid PR
Sanjay S.3 days
BRUT has a knack of picking losers and frauds .... WHY? IS IT BY DESIGN?
Ila M.4 days
She is stunningly beautiful.
Mina N.4 days
You ever ask people girl kids for privacy
Sourav S.4 days
This seems a deliberate PR exercise to shore up support for her.
Madhurima D.4 days
And how much did Brut get paid to make this positive video on her???
Moh S.4 days
She was great miss on screen
Imayra K.4 days
The story should be based on Before she was black Now she is fair What's the secret? 😶
Sajidha K.5 days
She looks awesome in her 40's than in her 20's
Angel J.5 days
Partner of criminals
Anurag S.5 days
Kitne paise liye h thakur
Omer Y.5 days
Paid propaganda campaign to fix her image.
Subhabrata D.5 days
I remember her fame from shoving Jade Goody in Big Brothers House on the issue of racial slur. One thing is for sure. Over the years, she has mastered the art of being manipulative and hypocrite.